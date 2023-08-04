The Untold Truth Of Paul Reubens

It's fairly common for aspiring show biz types to get their name and face out into the world with the occasional game show appearance, which is why many now-famous performers' TV credits include a handful of them. Take "Breaking Bad" actor Aaron Paul's adorable appearance on "The Price is Right," for example — a show Linda Cardellini of "Dead To Me" also showed up on at one point.

Another game show that was notorious for its celeb appearances was "The Gong Show," which originally ran on and off from 1976 to 1989. A precursor to shows like "America's Got Talent," "The Gong Show" gave contestants a chance to show off their skills to a panel of celebrity judges. Reserved for the worst of the worst performances was the show's signature gong. During its long and successful run on NBC, "The Gong Show" featured a handful of contestants who went on to become famous, including R&B singer Cheryl Lynn, Michael Winslow of "Police Academy" fame, actor Mare Winningham (singing a Beatles song), and New Wave band Oingo Boingo. Paul Reubens also used the show as an early showcase for Pee-wee Herman beginning in 1977.

According to Variety, Reubens appeared as Pee-wee and in various other disguises to skirt FCC rules, also appearing on "The Dating Show" around the same time. He was paid $500 for winning and received residuals for his appearance on "The Gong Show," which gave him a little career wiggle room so he could focus on his craft.