Why David Hyde Pierce Won't Be Returning As Niles In The Frasier Revival
Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) from "Frasier" is one of the most iconic characters in the history of sitcoms. Thus far in his career, David Hyde Pierce has earned a whopping 11 Emmy nominations and four wins, and every single one of them was for playing Niles. In fact, in a Reddit poll in 2020, Niles was picked as the fan-favorite "Frasier" character in a landslide.
Conor Heneghan, writing for Joe, gave a unique perspective on what makes Niles such a great character. He points to Niles' snobbery, his vulnerability, his hilarious ongoing feuds with his brother, Frasier (Kelsey Grammer), and Pierce's talent for physical comedy. Writing about the Season 6 episode "Three Valentines," which features a hilarious opening scene with Pierce as the only human performer, Heneghan said, "Few other actors could flourish in a six-minute scene completely on their own (or, at least, without any other human presence) and without a word of dialogue, but Hyde-Pierce ... managed to turn it into a masterclass."
It's very hard to imagine exactly what kind of show "Frasier" would have been without Niles, but apparently not impossible. The "Frasier" reboot is still going forward, and it sounds like Niles will not be a part of it.
David Hyde Pierce didn't want to repeat his performance
The "Frasier" reboot has been discussed for some time, and David Hyde Pierce had been very noncommittal about whether or not he would be willing to take part in it. In an interview with The Guardian in April, Pierce said, "It's happening, but I don't know in what form, and I don't know when, so I don't know where I'll be and what I'll be doing. I'm certainly interested to see what they come up with." Then in October, Deadline reported that the reboot had officially been picked up by Paramount+, with Kelsey Grammer as the only original cast member expected to return as a series regular.
In a recent interview with People, Grammer, explained why Pierce opted not to return for the show's revival. "David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles," Grammer said. The actor also confirmed that the new series would take place in a new city and focus on new supporting characters. "In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Fraser [sic] third act. It's an entirely new life for him," Grammer said. He uses the phrase "third act" to refer to the fact that the upcoming series will be the third to feature the character of Frasier Crane, following "Cheers" and "Frasier."