Why David Hyde Pierce Won't Be Returning As Niles In The Frasier Revival

Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) from "Frasier" is one of the most iconic characters in the history of sitcoms. Thus far in his career, David Hyde Pierce has earned a whopping 11 Emmy nominations and four wins, and every single one of them was for playing Niles. In fact, in a Reddit poll in 2020, Niles was picked as the fan-favorite "Frasier" character in a landslide.

Conor Heneghan, writing for Joe, gave a unique perspective on what makes Niles such a great character. He points to Niles' snobbery, his vulnerability, his hilarious ongoing feuds with his brother, Frasier (Kelsey Grammer), and Pierce's talent for physical comedy. Writing about the Season 6 episode "Three Valentines," which features a hilarious opening scene with Pierce as the only human performer, Heneghan said, "Few other actors could flourish in a six-minute scene completely on their own (or, at least, without any other human presence) and without a word of dialogue, but Hyde-Pierce ... managed to turn it into a masterclass."

It's very hard to imagine exactly what kind of show "Frasier" would have been without Niles, but apparently not impossible. The "Frasier" reboot is still going forward, and it sounds like Niles will not be a part of it.