The Hilarious Frasier Reference To The Original Series Only Hard-Core Fans Caught

Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 3 — "First Class"

Thanks to his constantly backfiring plans and schemes, Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is famous for eating crow just about as often as he dines on gourmet meals. Episode 3 of the Paramount+ "Frasier" revival shows that the man's own son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), continues the long-standing family tradition of calling him out when needed.

Much of the tension between the father and son revolves around Frasier's inability to come to terms with the way Freddy has dropped out of Harvard and become a firefighter. When Frasier himself starts having second thoughts about his new teaching gig after he finds out Olivia (Toks Olagundoye) only hired him because he's a celebrity, his son has an absolute field day. In a scene that turns their usual guilt trip dynamic on its head, Freddy tears into his father for wanting to quit Harvard and proves that Frasier has a history of being a quitter by rattling out a list of things his dad has given up on. These include Frasier's radio show, his TV show ... and, as an out-of-the-blue example, a restaurant he very briefly operated with his brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce).

The idea of Frasier and Niles as restaurateurs might seem strange to a casual viewer, but longtime fans are no doubt delighted to notice the line. This is because Freddy's referencing one of the finest moments of the original "Frasier:" Season 2, Episode 23, "The Innkeepers," which indeed depicts the brothers as enthusiastic yet utterly doomed restaurant owners.