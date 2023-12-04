Frasier: What Charlotte Actress Laura Linney Looks Like Today
While Laura Linney was already well-established in film thanks to her best actress Oscar-nominated turn in 2000's "You Can Count on Me," as well as her memorable 2003 roles in both "Love Actually" and "Mystic River," her recurring turn in the hit NBC sitcom "Frasier" introduced the performer to a whole new audience in the television space.
Having previously appeared in "Frasier" in voice only as Mindy in Season 10, Linney made her debut as a different character, Charlotte Connor, in Episode 18 of the 11th and final season of the multiple-Emmy-winning series. As the scheming matchmaker for Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), Charlotte appears in five episodes total during Season 11, with her final turn on camera coming in Episode 23 — the penultimate episode of the entire series — "Goodnight, Seattle: Part 1."
While Frasier and Charlotte avoid any personal romantic entanglements in Season 11, there appear to be some sparks of interest between the two by the time the series wrapped up as Frasier heads to Chicago to see if he could be the match for his former matchmaker. Naturally, their mutual affection for each other could conceivably be rekindled in Paramount+'s reboot of "Frasier," and at least during an interview with Harpar's Bazaar in May 2022, Linney appeared to be up for a Frasier-Charlotte reunion in the then-rumored return of the series.
"I'd love that," Linney told the publication about the prospects of reuniting with Grammer. "Let's see. Now let's see what happened to good old Charlotte."
Linney continued to impact both film and TV after Frasier
Laura Linney's turn on "Frasier" Season 11 earned her an outstanding guest actress in a comedy series Emmy Award in 2004, which came two years after her first Emmy win for the TV movie "Wild Iris."
Linney continued to work in film after her guest turn in "Fraiser" with roles in such hits as 2004's "Kinsey" and 2007's "The Savages," which earned the performer Oscar nominations for best actress in a supporting role and best actress in a lead role, respectively. And while Linney also starred in Clint Eastwood' hit film "Sully" in 2016, she largely has found a home on television in the past two decades.
In 2008, Linney earned her third Emmy — a best actress in a miniseries or movie statuette for her role as Abigail Adams opposite Paul Giamatti's titular historical character in "John Adams." After that, she went on to star and eventually win an outstanding lead actress Emmy as the lead in "The Big C" — a comedy-drama about her character Cathy Jamison's life with cancer — which ran from 2010 to 2013.
Without question, though, Linney biggest impact on television came as Wendy Byrde — Marty Byrde's (Jason Bateman) conniving partner in crime — in Netflix's cartel money laundering drama "Ozark" from 2017 to 2022. Linney was nominated for outstanding actress in a drama series for each of the four seasons of "Ozark,", but surprisingly went home empty-handed each time.
If anything, Linney's ferocious turn in "Ozark" left her an appropriate moniker. According to IMDb, her alternate name is "Laura F***ing Linney," which seems befitting for such a force of nature.