Frasier: What Charlotte Actress Laura Linney Looks Like Today

While Laura Linney was already well-established in film thanks to her best actress Oscar-nominated turn in 2000's "You Can Count on Me," as well as her memorable 2003 roles in both "Love Actually" and "Mystic River," her recurring turn in the hit NBC sitcom "Frasier" introduced the performer to a whole new audience in the television space.

Having previously appeared in "Frasier" in voice only as Mindy in Season 10, Linney made her debut as a different character, Charlotte Connor, in Episode 18 of the 11th and final season of the multiple-Emmy-winning series. As the scheming matchmaker for Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), Charlotte appears in five episodes total during Season 11, with her final turn on camera coming in Episode 23 — the penultimate episode of the entire series — "Goodnight, Seattle: Part 1."

While Frasier and Charlotte avoid any personal romantic entanglements in Season 11, there appear to be some sparks of interest between the two by the time the series wrapped up as Frasier heads to Chicago to see if he could be the match for his former matchmaker. Naturally, their mutual affection for each other could conceivably be rekindled in Paramount+'s reboot of "Frasier," and at least during an interview with Harpar's Bazaar in May 2022, Linney appeared to be up for a Frasier-Charlotte reunion in the then-rumored return of the series.

"I'd love that," Linney told the publication about the prospects of reuniting with Grammer. "Let's see. Now let's see what happened to good old Charlotte."