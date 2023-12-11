Squid Game: The Challenge - What The Cast Is Up To After Leaving The Show

Player 097 was one of the first personalities singled out by "Squid Game: The Challenge." This was possibly because of her massive TikTok following, the fact that she seemingly believes herself to possess a certain degree of precognition, or some combination of the two. Regardless, her energy was so vibrantly positive that it was a relief she was featured as early as she was — though she was ultimately eliminated halfway through the series after losing a game of Marbles to eventual winner Player 287. Though her gameplay before this tragic elimination was largely friendly, she feels that one early moment of desperation defined her time on the show — the stealing of a sacred cheeseburger.

On her TikTok, Jada Sasha — the real Player 097 — has posted numerous times about this moment, even adopting (or perhaps embracing) the title "Hamburglar." This is in reference to an early episode of the competition, in which she took an entire hamburger for herself as the rest of her fellow contestants either watched on with hungry bellies or fought ferociously for mere french fries. "I actually stole a burger and no, I wasn't proud of it ... at all," she said to Tudum. "Desperate times calls for desperate measures in a game of survival, and I even shocked myself with that. But I can't lie ... it was the best thing I've ever tasted in such a long time!" And though she questions how friendly she was given the size of the prize at stake, she made several friendships that she hopes will last forever.