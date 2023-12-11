Squid Game: The Challenge - What The Cast Is Up To After Leaving The Show
Contains spoilers for "Squid Game: The Challenge"
Netflix's arresting and highly controversial reality series "Squid Game: The Challenge" has finally wrapped up, sending one player home with $4.56 million and the other 455 players home with permanent emotional damage (we're kidding ... we hope). As the now-former contestants readjust to life outside the dorm, fans are likely curious as to what became of their favorites from the series.
Are Phalisia and Ashley still close after the competition? Can mother-son duo LeAnn and Trey ever recover from their head-to-head Marbles match? Will Rick get that Gganbu Gang tattoo he described to his alliance? And — most importantly — when is Jada going to apologize for eating that burger?! We answer all of these questions and many more as we dig into what life looks like for some of the most memorable "Squid Game" contestants now that the grueling challenge is over.
Player 432 -- Bryton is getting a second shot at reality stardom
The most openly antagonistic — and, dare we say, villainous — of "Squid Game: The Challenge's" 456 contestants, it's probably fair to say that viewers were relieved when Player 432 was eliminated as a casualty of the Warships game (his fellow players sure seemed pleased by his demise, anyway). In his brief time in the competition, he was best known for bullying and intimidating others, as well as deceiving well-meaning players during negotiations — all qualities that make him a quintessential reality TV show personality.
It's kismet, then, that Player 432 — aka former Clemson Tigers linebacker Bryton Constantin — is already set to participate in another reality series. Constantin will join a cast of sexy, single Netflix reality TV stars for the second season of their dating program "Perfect Match." Assuming he can soften his edge and turn on the charm, he'll have a fair shot at finding love with alumni of series like "The Ultimatum," "The Circle," and "Too Hot to Handle."
Player 033 -- Figgy went back to teaching middle-school science
Speaking of multi-program reality TV contestants, it was certainly surprising to recognize an alumnus from the long-running competition series "Survivor" among the early departures on "Squid Game." Jessica Lynn "Figgy" Figueroa — or Player 033, as she is better known to "Squid Game" fans — was one of 20 castaways who competed in the "Millennial vs. Gen X" season of "Survivor," finishing in 15th place.
Though Figgy outlasted several hundred more players in "Squid Game" than she did in "Survivor," she ultimately wasn't able to survive getting blown out of the water in Warships. Despite her resume, however, Figgy isn't merely a career reality contestant: She has a much more down-to-earth career. Since leaving "Squid Game," the Tennessee native has returned to teaching middle-school science full-time. She was recently recognized for being among the top 5% of science teachers in her state, in terms of student achievement and growth.
Player 232 -- Stephen is creating all kinds of content
While competing for "Squid Game: The Challenge's" $4.56 million prize pot, Player 243 stood out from the rest for appearing consistently genuine and caring, especially for those in his brotherly alliance known as the "Gganbu Gang" (named after the Korean word for friend and seemingly taken from the sixth episode of the original series). This only made it all the more tragic when he was shockingly eliminated by Player 229 during the tense Jack-in-the-Box test. Granted the responsibility of sending home three players, she chose Player 243 specifically to break up the show's strongest team. He shared with Netflix's Tudum blog after leaving that, though he regretted how "conservatively" he played, he found a silver lining in his elimination. "As much as it sucked to be eliminated because of politics or whatever, I'm just happy it wasn't of my own doing."
Though it was heartbreaking to see him leave after such an honorable game, Player 243 hasn't shied away from competition back home. In the real world, he's Stephen Lomas, a professional rugby player for the Kansas City Blues. He's also a prominent social media influencer, and has leaned further into this side of his online persona since appearing on the show. In addition to posting on his popular Instagram account, Lomas models for his OnlyFans profile and makes family vlogging content with his wife Alix Casey and their children.
Player 243 -- Rick is memorializing his experience in his own way
When Stephen Lomas was eliminated from "Squid Game: The Challenge," he didn't leave alone. To fully undermine the so-called Gganbu Gang, Player 229 removed both him and Player 232 — an endearing physician and apiarist named Rick Mercurio. Throughout the show's first episodes, Mercurio was an enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and collaborative player who was a fan of the original "Squid Game" series and took great pride in being a part of the Gganbu Gang. Members of this alliance rallied around his kindness, which only made it all the more devastating when he was sent home with Lomas.
Since leaving the show, Mercurio has returned to his bees, all the while basking in the glory of his surprisingly prominent role in the breakout Netflix series. As he briefly mentioned in the competition, he was considering getting a large tattoo to commemorate the Gganbu Gang as part of his ever-growing tapestry of body art — and as of writing, he's already got a great-looking outline of the art on his left arm. He even got to reunite with Lomas at a Netflix event coinciding with the show's release, at which Lomas gifted him a metal friendship bracelet to match his own. Lomas had it inscribed with his player number, the image of an anchor (to symbolize how he was his team's anchor during Warships), and, of course, a bee.
Player 097 -- Jada is embracing the hamburglar within
Player 097 was one of the first personalities singled out by "Squid Game: The Challenge." This was possibly because of her massive TikTok following, the fact that she seemingly believes herself to possess a certain degree of precognition, or some combination of the two. Regardless, her energy was so vibrantly positive that it was a relief she was featured as early as she was — though she was ultimately eliminated halfway through the series after losing a game of Marbles to eventual winner Player 287. Though her gameplay before this tragic elimination was largely friendly, she feels that one early moment of desperation defined her time on the show — the stealing of a sacred cheeseburger.
On her TikTok, Jada Sasha — the real Player 097 — has posted numerous times about this moment, even adopting (or perhaps embracing) the title "Hamburglar." This is in reference to an early episode of the competition, in which she took an entire hamburger for herself as the rest of her fellow contestants either watched on with hungry bellies or fought ferociously for mere french fries. "I actually stole a burger and no, I wasn't proud of it ... at all," she said to Tudum. "Desperate times calls for desperate measures in a game of survival, and I even shocked myself with that. But I can't lie ... it was the best thing I've ever tasted in such a long time!" And though she questions how friendly she was given the size of the prize at stake, she made several friendships that she hopes will last forever.
Player 179 -- Chaney is dishing on her Squid Game experience
Another casualty of the emotionally torturous Marbles tournament was Player 179, a strong leader and political power player who appeared to be in charge of one of the show's strongest groups — the "High Five" alliance. Her connections to other players — even those outside her alliance — stretched so wide that when Player 141 (Dash Katz) attempted to double-cross her by trying to raise awareness of her status within the game (and thereby putting a target on her back), another player eliminated him on her behalf. Had her friend Player 221 (Charles Roquemore) not hit a streak of luck during their Marbles face-off, she certainly would have been formidable in the social-focused latter half of the series.
After appearing on the show, Player 179 — real name Charlise Chaney — began opening up about her experience on the show in a series of vlogs (where she also got to show off a more relaxed persona that audiences didn't get to see much of during the competition). One fact she immediately wanted to correct was her characterization (by both Player 141 and the series) as the leader of the High Five alliance. In a YouTube short, she emphatically denies and laughs at the idea that she held this position. She has also been promoted at her place of employment, and says being on "Squid Game: The Challenge" widened her understanding of the LGBTQ+ community. "I feel extremely blessed to have my perspective shifted in such a positive way...," she told Tudum. "They my people now."
Player 229 -- Phalisia hosts a true crime podcast
Perhaps no player bloomed as late or as explosively as Player 229. After quietly watching most of the series' action from the sidelines, she surprisingly volunteered for the consequential Jack-in-the-Box test — a move that paid off massively, as she was immediately given the chance to eliminate three players. She expertly capitalized on this moment by taking out Player 130 (MUDLIFE owner Jakoben Thomas, who had just received an advantage) and two core members of the prominent Gganbu Gang alliance. Sadly, she was forced to play Marbles with her close in-game companion Player 278 and lost.
Though she was crushed that she had to compete against her friend to stay in the competition, they thankfully both walked away with a real-life friendship. Player 229 — or Phalisia Boothe, as she's known outside the dorm — told Tudum that she is still "obsessed" with Player 278, and hangs out with her virtually "all the time." She's also remained in contact with Stephen Lomas and Rick Mercurio — the two players she eliminated in her first major play — stating that they "love each other" and "just know it's a game." When she isn't spending time with her wife and children, she co-hosts the true-crime podcast "Paranoid Sisters."
Player 302 -- LeAnn is ready to jump out of a plane
Of all the eliminations as a consequence of the Marbles game, none were quite as brutal as that of self-described "squid mom" LeAnn Plutnicki, aka Player 302. After playing a measured yet tough and driven game alongside her son, Player 301, the pair were forced to compete against each other. Though it was disappointing to have been sent home in such a way, she told Tudum that she was proud to watch her son navigate the competition in an honorable way.
Since appearing on the show, Plutnicki cheered her son on once more as he completed his first marathon (which he ran alongside Player 418, Roland). When she isn't spending time with her children or putting her athletic skills to work by teaching a fifth-grade basketball team, she takes painting lessons and attends the theater. As for the future, being on "Squid Game: The Challenge" has reignited her interest in riskier endeavors such as skydiving.
Player 182 -- TJ went from player to coach
After rising to the forefront of the competition as a level-headed strategist, impassioned speaker, and overall encouraging presence, Player 182 became something of a leader to those who considered him a friend — to those who didn't, however, he was a clear late-game threat. As such, when Player 393 was allowed to assign someone the dreadful first position in the Glass Bridge game, she assigned it to him. Player 182 made only one move before he was sent plummeting toward his elimination.
Now outside the game, Timothy "TJ" Stukes has continued to pursue the leadership role that came so naturally to him. The former pro basketball player is now an assistant coach at Northern New Mexico College, where he is rethinking the game that he played his entire life from the sidelines. And though his "fatal" mistake on the Glass Bridge still haunts him, he's proud of himself for even being in the position to star on the reality show — much less make it into the top 20. "Where I'm from, people don't make it out from 25," Stukes told Tudum. "I'm 39. I beat the odds right there."
Player 301 -- Trey is looking for his next TV gig
Having to eliminate anyone appeared to have been emotionally traumatizing for "Squid Game: The Challenge" contestants — but only one contestant had to eliminate their own mother. After beating his mother LeAnn Plutnicki in a game of Marbles, actor Trey Plutnicki — aka Player 301 — made it all the way to the Glass Bridge. Unfortunately, after Player 278 made the brief yet controversial move not to take part in the group's strategy, Trey was forced to make two more moves than any other player in the game. On his third jump, his luck ran out.
Though Plutnicki was disappointed that he'd been left without support in his time of need, he told Tudum after the show that he was smiling as the floor dropped out from underneath him. "I was so happy with how I did and that I was done." He has since returned his focus to his burgeoning acting career, represented by the Gray Talent Group. He also co-hosts "The Mistletoe Secret Podcast," in which he and co-host Daniel Kunkel attempt to uncover a shared universe of Hallmark Christmas movies.
Player 393 -- Jackie is designing seriously cool clothing
Like Phalisia Boothe before her, Player 393 was an effective player in "Squid Game: The Challenge." After coming into focus during the Marbles game (in which she had a bizarre and uncomfortable confrontation with opponent Player 382 — aka Tim), she managed to play a subtly cutting game. She was even able to essentially eliminate heavy-hitter TJ Stukes — though the Glass Bridge that claimed him unfortunately took her out as well.
In real life, Player 393 — real name Jackie Gonzales — has continued her creative pursuits, most notably her swanky art and apparel business Jack and Bec. Like other contestants, she has also made content discussing her experience on the show. In an Instagram reel, she revealed that, being hard of hearing, she was unable to hear anything for the first four episodes (hence why she "looked confused").
Player 018 -- Bee has been inspired to pursue workplace equity
If there was anyone who would have seemingly won "Squid Game: The Challenge" by sheer smarts alone, it would have been Player 018. The English contestant showed off her Mensa-level brain power early in the competition by breezing through Warships as her team's stunningly effective captain. It was ultimately cruel luck that brought her down, as a roll of six sent her home during the Die Test.
For her, going out on her own terms was the perfect way to end her "Squid Game" experience. Aside from re-dying her hair (from the fittingly squidy green to a groovy pink and purple hue), not much has seemingly changed for the video game designer better known as Bee Dee. She did tell Tudum that being looked over by so many men throughout the competition made her want to reevaluate how women and non-binary people are treated in more important social environments.
Player 031 -- Purna wants to inspire the world
The final member of the Gganbu Gang to survive "Squid Game: The Challenge," Player 031 finally met his end by an unlucky roll of six during the Die Test. The fact that he was eliminated by adhering to the strategy of civility agreed upon by the top 12 players is fitting for the public speaker, whose primary goal in life is to inspire others to be the best version of themselves.
Since being eliminated, Purna Biswa has incorporated his experience on the reality show into his work as a motivational content creator and public speaker. Speaking with Tudum, he described being on "Squid Game" as a "journey of self-discovery" that humbled and excited him. "It helped me recognize that I am capable of achieving great things, and I believe God has amazing plans in store for me," he said. Along with his other work, Biswa is currently writing a book that will "share hope with the world."
Player 019 -- Amanda is traveling the world and enjoying the limelight
One of the show's most powerful friendships proved to be that of Bee Dee and Amanda Taylor, aka Player 019. Also hailing from the UK, Taylor served as Bee's lieutenant in their game of Warships, and spearheaded the formation of a much-needed all-female alliance that ensured the endgame of the series wasn't dominated by one gender. She made it to the final formal game of the series, Circle of Trust, in which she was eliminated.
Taylor's post-show exploits have included traveling to Florida (where she and her kids went to Disney World), climbing the Eiffel Tower, and partying with Bee. Her time on the series also netted her an appearance at For the Love of Sci-Fi, a pop-culture convention hosted in Manchester. She served as a panelist talking about the series, alongside Player 200 (Mothi B.) and Player 039 (Anthony Taylor).
Player 278 -- Ashley isn't afraid of how people will react to her gameplay
Though Bryton Constantin may have gotten the earliest villain edit of the season, his primacy in this department was eventually rivaled by Ashely Tolbert — Player 278. While the majority of contestants agreed to work together to ensure fair competition during the Glass Bridge game, Tolbert never did — and when it came time for her to overtake Trey Plutnicki, she essentially forced him to keep jumping until he fell through.
As cutthroat as the move was, there was always only going to be one winner of "Squid Game: The Challenge." They couldn't play nice forever. Tolbert's move secured her a spot in the top 12, but — after a brief feud with Player 287 — she was eliminated during the Circle of Trust. And when Player 287 went on to win the whole competition, Tolbert was candidly filmed celebrating louder than anyone around her.
Though she wants viewers to know that she's not really an "a**hole," she shared some advice in an interview with Tudum: "Everybody should be themselves — their whole selves — and take up space." When she's not making Cameos or selling T-shirts with her face on them, Tolbert enjoys spending time with her son. She has also since reunited with Phalisia, even enjoying a day at Disneyland with her and Player 016 — Sam Lantz.
Player 016 -- Sam is hoping make his beard-care business a safe space for all men
Having played a relatively quiet game, gentle giant Sam Lantz — aka Player 016 — made it to the top three. However, during a final test of fortune to decide which two players would compete in the final game for the $4.56 million prize, he was suddenly sent home by the press of a button.
But while his end was certainly a shocking and tragic one, Lantz says the whole experience gave him a more positive view of humanity. Despite what may have been played up for the sake of dramatic entertainment, he told Tudum that the majority of people "chose paths that were fair and equal." In addition to working out a ton, Lantz has focused on launching his company Bear Giant, which sells facial hair care products inclusive of both cis and trans men.
Player 451 -- Phill was inspired to reunite his band and has already released a new song
One of Sam Lantz's closest friends in the game was Player 451 — aka scuba instructor, musician, and international quad ball athlete Phill Cain. After Lantz was sent home by the Button Test, Cain was just a few games of Rock Paper Scissors away from winning the ultimate "Squid Game" prize. It wasn't meant to be, however, and he watched as Player 287 unlocked the millions they had both dreamed of since the game began.
But though he may have lost "Squid Game: The Challenge," Cain won the sense of artistic and performative drive that had kept him going on the reality television series. He has since reunited with his modern pop punk/alternative rock band Six Ways to Saturday. They just released their debut single "Fantasy," which is available to stream on all major platforms.
Player 287 -- Mai is still waiting on her fortune, which she plans to use for good
After weeks of competition, emotional and physical struggle, and mental focus, there was only one winner of "Squid Game: The Challenge" — Mai Whelan, now known to fans across the world as the victorious Player 287. In later tests more focused on social engineering and behavioral analysis, the Department of Homeland Security adjudicator shined — especially her final games of Rock Paper Scissors, in which she consistently deduced Phill Cain's moves to win more chances to find the key.
Since winning the $4.56 million prize, however, Whelan has vanished from public life once more. Though she's done the TV appearances likely required of her by Netflix as promotion for the series, she keeps her personal life private and far away from social media. She is reportedly enjoying not having to worry about being eliminated, while feeling stronger than ever for having made it through such an ordeal as a champion. And though she has yet to receive her prize money from Netflix after almost a year, she told The Sunday Times that, when she does, she will be donating to charities that fight wealth inequality and climate change.