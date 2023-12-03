Squid Game: The Challenge's Warships - What Are The Rules Of The New Game?

The most devastating eliminations in "Squid Game: The Challenge" can happen in ways that the beleaguered contestants least expect. While the reality game show includes several iconic challenges from the original "Squid Game," it also features several completely new games and even a few unexpected side quests. Likewise, the reality series drops some of the original show's playground games, opting for surprising replacements instead.

One of these newcomer games is "Warships"– a large-scale version of the classic "Battleship." Two teams place their ships on the gaming board, each full of team members. Two people from each team remain outside the ships as the captain and lieutenant. After the boats and their occupants are on the board, the team captains take turns firing virtual missiles by placing pegs on a target grid, attempting to hit and sink the other team's ships. Four ships are on the board, and a team needs to sink two to win. Oh, and whenever a boat sinks, the players onboard are eliminated from the game — as are the losing team's captain and lieutenant. The end result is an exercise in frustration for the players helplessly sitting in the boats and an emotional experience for the captains who shoulder the responsibility to navigate their team through the ordeal.

"Warships" draws inspiration from the classic "Battleship" board game, but there are certain differences in the rules. Unlike "Warships," a "Battleship" game has five ships per player, and the game isn't over until the winner sinks the opponent's entire fleet. The modifications in the "Warships" rules are likely meant to keep the game briefer and to stop too many contestants from being eliminated at once.