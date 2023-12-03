Squid Game: The Challenge's Warships - What Are The Rules Of The New Game?
The most devastating eliminations in "Squid Game: The Challenge" can happen in ways that the beleaguered contestants least expect. While the reality game show includes several iconic challenges from the original "Squid Game," it also features several completely new games and even a few unexpected side quests. Likewise, the reality series drops some of the original show's playground games, opting for surprising replacements instead.
One of these newcomer games is "Warships"– a large-scale version of the classic "Battleship." Two teams place their ships on the gaming board, each full of team members. Two people from each team remain outside the ships as the captain and lieutenant. After the boats and their occupants are on the board, the team captains take turns firing virtual missiles by placing pegs on a target grid, attempting to hit and sink the other team's ships. Four ships are on the board, and a team needs to sink two to win. Oh, and whenever a boat sinks, the players onboard are eliminated from the game — as are the losing team's captain and lieutenant. The end result is an exercise in frustration for the players helplessly sitting in the boats and an emotional experience for the captains who shoulder the responsibility to navigate their team through the ordeal.
"Warships" draws inspiration from the classic "Battleship" board game, but there are certain differences in the rules. Unlike "Warships," a "Battleship" game has five ships per player, and the game isn't over until the winner sinks the opponent's entire fleet. The modifications in the "Warships" rules are likely meant to keep the game briefer and to stop too many contestants from being eliminated at once.
Four rounds of Warships demonstrate four different playing styles
Though "Squid Game: The Challenge replaced the "Tug of War" game with the far more cerebral "Warships," don't expect the game to be any less exciting. Due to the sheer number of competitors, the game unfolds over four rounds. The first one goes right to the brink, but the team captained by Player 337 steals the victory by guessing right and sinking the second enemy ship at the last possible moment. This is much to the grief of the increasingly insecure Player 220, who acts as the opposing captain — as well as Player 432, who's grown increasingly critical of 220's strategy, and who happens to be aboard the second eliminated boat.
The following three face-offs are not without incident, either. The second round revolves around Player 182, who captains his Blue Team to dramatic victory against Player 396's Red Team without losing a single ship — a huge power move that comes with copious analogies to 182's career as a pro basketball player. The third game puts Blue Team captain Player 18 — a games industry pro and a Mensa member — against Red Team's Player 57. Blue Team proceeds to tear through their opponents with analytical ease, which showcases 18's talents, but also forces her to consider the fact that her display of skill might have painted a target on her back.
The final round is a showdown between the "Gganbu Gang" alliance — captained by Player 204 — and Player 258's Red Team. Despite a valiant effort by their opponents, the Gganbu Gang flips the script by making everyone part of the decision-making process, which ultimately wins them the day, and marks the fourth different "Warships" playing style in as many rounds.