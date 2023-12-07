Everything Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 Needs To Fix To Save The Reality Show

Hours before the Season 1 finale of "Squid Game: The Challenge" hit Netflix, it was announced that the reality competition series based on the popular K-drama would return for a sophomore season. That's not entirely surprising, considering the competition's popularity. But if the show is going to have legs, there are some issues that need to be addressed in Season 2.

In the original drama, which also streamed on Netflix back in 2021, viewers watched (aghast) as 456 financially strained and desperate (fictional) people fought to the death for an enormous cash prize, with the series focusing mostly on eventual victor Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). Naturally, Netflix saw fit to make a reality show out of the property, and this year, "Squid Game: The Challenge" hit the streamer, becoming an immediate success with audiences despite the unsettling themes of its source material. To be perfectly clear, nobody dies in the reality show — they're simply eliminated from play and asked to leave.

So with a sophomore season on the horizon at some point, what lessons should "Squid Game: The Challenge" learn from Season 1 and bring to its next outing? There are a few but largely, it should create just a little more distance between the original drama and the reality competition.