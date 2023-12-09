Squid Game: The Challenge Winner Hasn't Received Prize Money After Almost A Year
"Squid Game" took over the Netflix world when it premiered on the streamer in late 2021. Thus, in response, the streaming giant decided to turn the dystopian drama into a real-life game show. "Squid Game: The Challenge" sees a host of competitors duke it out in intensified children's games in hopes of walking away with a staggering $4.56 million. In the end, Player 287 — real name Mai Whelan — won the competition and the massive sum of cash. Well, at least that's how it seemed when the show's debut season concluded.
Since the final episode of "Squid Game: The Challenge" arrived on Netflix on December 6, it has come to light that Whelan still hasn't received the $4.56 million she was promised. She revealed as much during a chat with The Times, saying, "I feel like Tom Cruise in 'Jerry Maguire.' Show me the money!" The reward for winning "Squid Game: The Challenge" is the second-largest sum ever offered up by a reality show. The American take on "The X-Factor" holds the top spot with a whopping $5 million. One can only hope that Netflix sends the funds Whelan's way soon, seeing as it has been roughly 10 months since filming concluded.
Once she does get her prize money, Whelan has a pretty good idea of what she's going to do with it.
Whelan has big plans for her Squid Game: The Challenge winnings
Even though she doesn't have the $4.56 million in her bank account just yet, nothing is stopping Mai Whelan from planning out how she'll spend it when it finally arrives. She discussed her plans during her chat with The Times, sharing that a new home could be on the horizon. "I'm thinking about a retirement home somewhere. We don't know where yet, and we are happy with where we are. We live on the water. It's very peaceful," she said. Whelan currently resides in Fairfax County, Virginia, with her family.
Additionally, Whelan has also expressed her intention to do some charitable work with her "Squid Game: The Challenge" winnings. She plans to give some of the money to charities for those in need, as well as those protecting wildlife and working to combat climate change. However, Whelan unfortunately noted that her fellow contestants shouldn't expect a consolation prize from her. In their "Squid Game: The Challenge" contracts, it's explicitly stated that they're not to share their earnings with their competitors. Still, she hopes to at least stay in contact with the likes of Chad Van Horn and Ashley Tolbert — Player 286 and Player 278, respectively.
Winning Squid Game: The Challenge required Whelan to change her personality drastically
Knowing that Mai Whelan plans to do various kind and thoughtful things with her "Squid Game: The Challenge" money may seem a bit odd to viewers. On the program, she's far from giving, going all-in throughout Season 1 to ensure she makes it to the end. She doesn't have much care regarding who she has to shove out of the way if it means landing the $4.56 million. Whelan talked about her winning mindset during an interview with Men's Health, saying that as soon as she stepped onto the set, she forced herself to be a different person entirely.
"When I walked into the dormitory for the first time, I thought the character I have as a person is outside the dormitory, and my new persona in the dormitory is that of a competitive person," Whelan explained to the publication, likening this shift in mindset to Dr. Jekyll's transformation into Mr. Hyde. Was she ruthless, and in some cases, a bit two-faced? Yes. Did this approach pay off? Certainly. At the end of the day, only one person could walk away $4.56 million richer, and Whelan did what she had to do to make sure she was that individual.
"Squid Game: The Challenge" Season 1 is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.