Squid Game: The Challenge Winner Hasn't Received Prize Money After Almost A Year

"Squid Game" took over the Netflix world when it premiered on the streamer in late 2021. Thus, in response, the streaming giant decided to turn the dystopian drama into a real-life game show. "Squid Game: The Challenge" sees a host of competitors duke it out in intensified children's games in hopes of walking away with a staggering $4.56 million. In the end, Player 287 — real name Mai Whelan — won the competition and the massive sum of cash. Well, at least that's how it seemed when the show's debut season concluded.

Since the final episode of "Squid Game: The Challenge" arrived on Netflix on December 6, it has come to light that Whelan still hasn't received the $4.56 million she was promised. She revealed as much during a chat with The Times, saying, "I feel like Tom Cruise in 'Jerry Maguire.' Show me the money!" The reward for winning "Squid Game: The Challenge" is the second-largest sum ever offered up by a reality show. The American take on "The X-Factor" holds the top spot with a whopping $5 million. One can only hope that Netflix sends the funds Whelan's way soon, seeing as it has been roughly 10 months since filming concluded.

Once she does get her prize money, Whelan has a pretty good idea of what she's going to do with it.