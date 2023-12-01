Squid Game: The Challenge Fans Are Furious Over Player 278's Glass Bridge Controversy

"Squid Game: The Challenge" kicked off its run on Netflix on November 22, turning the dystopian thriller into a real-world competition show. The series sees a group of 456 contestants compete in a gauntlet of challenges in pursuit of a $4.56 million prize. Naturally, these challenges aren't life-threatening like those on the real "Squid Game," but that doesn't mean that some competitors don't treat them as life-or-death scenarios. Take Player 278, real name Ashley Tolbert, for example, who has raised some eyebrows for her actions during the Glass Bridge challenge.

The rules of this game are simple: contestants are assigned a number between 1 and 20, and in the order of the numbers they draw, they must cross a bridge comprised of glass tiles. Some tiles are safe, while others will drop when stepped on, resulting in contestants falling through and being eliminated. Some of the players involved decide they will take their turns one step at a time instead of trying to figure out the entire bridge individually in one turn. This way, everyone has a fair shot at victory. Player 278, who drew fifth, doesn't go along with this plan. This prompts fan favorite Player 301, Trey Plutnicki, to take multiple steps and inevitably fall through.

In the wake of this challenge, "Squid Game: The Challenge" viewers have expressed frustration and disappointment with Player 278 and her inability to be a team player.