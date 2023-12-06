Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds Issues A Plea For Caution After Leaks And Spoilers
Contains links to potential spoilers for "Deadpool 3
"Deadpool" franchise star, co-writer, and producer Ryan Reynolds is responding to various images and plot leaks that have emerged as he continues to film "Deadpool 3."
Surprises from the film began making their way online in July 2023 when Wolverine's "Deadpool 3" costume broke Twitter (now known as X) after a set photo showed Hugh Jackman wearing his character's comic book accurate yellow outfit. More recently, "Deadpool 3" set photos that spoil a spine-chilling X-Men villain death hit social media.
Now, in an effort to stop the bleeding of major spoilers from "Deadpool 3," Reynolds posted a story on his Instagram account to explain the reason why so many vital plot points are being exposed. "Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It's important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally," Reynolds wrote. "Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone." As such, Reynolds is asking the online outlets that are revealing the information to pause and think before they do it again.
Reynolds simply wants to preserve the magic of movies
In his Instagram story plea to online publications to stop posting spoilers about "Deadpool 3," Ryan Reynolds issued a reminder of how he wants to preserve the magic of the moviegoing experience. "Here's hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they're ready," Reynolds wrote. "The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited."
All the while, Reynolds noted, he's keeping the problem of "Deadpool 3" spoilers making their way online in proper perspective. "I realize these aren't real world issues and it's firmly in the 'good problems' bucket," he wrote. Reynolds ended his post by simply saying, "I love making this movie."
While some major spoilers have been revealed by unauthorized photos of on-set action, other potential spoilers have come from Hollywood insiders. Among the claims are that some of Hugh Jackman's fellow X-Men castmates will be featured in the film, as well as Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra from Fox's "Daredevil" and "Elektra" movies. In the case of the latter, Garner responded to the "Deadpool 3" Elektra rumors in a playful manner, as if she knew nothing about them.
"Deadpool 3" is set for a July 26, 2024, theatrical release.