Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds Issues A Plea For Caution After Leaks And Spoilers

Contains links to potential spoilers for "Deadpool 3

"Deadpool" franchise star, co-writer, and producer Ryan Reynolds is responding to various images and plot leaks that have emerged as he continues to film "Deadpool 3."

Surprises from the film began making their way online in July 2023 when Wolverine's "Deadpool 3" costume broke Twitter (now known as X) after a set photo showed Hugh Jackman wearing his character's comic book accurate yellow outfit. More recently, "Deadpool 3" set photos that spoil a spine-chilling X-Men villain death hit social media.

Now, in an effort to stop the bleeding of major spoilers from "Deadpool 3," Reynolds posted a story on his Instagram account to explain the reason why so many vital plot points are being exposed. "Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It's important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally," Reynolds wrote. "Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone." As such, Reynolds is asking the online outlets that are revealing the information to pause and think before they do it again.