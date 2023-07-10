Wolverine's Deadpool 3 Costume Just Broke Twitter - There's Just One Complaint

One of the current topics of conversation burning through Twitter at the moment is the reveal of Hugh Jackman's blue and yellow Wolverine costume in the upcoming "Deadpool 3." Originally shared by "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds on his Instagram story (and then by @GetFANDOM on Twitter), the image shows the Merc with a Mouth striding next to Logan wearing a suit that looks very similar to his classic look in the original comics, something that many fans want to see in "Deadpool 3."

"IT'S HAPPENING. EVERBODY STAY CALM," tweeted the official @Redbox account. And fans seem to be responding mostly positively to Wolverine's more comics-accurate costuming, a sticking point with fans for over 20 years now, ever since he made his live-action debut wearing black leather in Bryan Singer's "X-Men." "This angers me so much. Look how cool he looks!! This just proves that Bryan Singer had absolutely no vision!!," lamented one such fan, @JULEZ_91.

But if most fans seem to be pleased with the emergence of live-action Wolvie's classic colors, there's also a key component of his costume missing from the photo. That would be the distinctive pointed headgear that Wolverine has worn in almost all of his comics incarnations, but which has never been seen in any of the live-action movies, provoking decades of debate about how the X-Men should really look.