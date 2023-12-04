Deadpool 3 Set Photos Reveal Unexpected Captain America & Moon Knight Crossovers

If the cavalcade of leaks and rumors surrounding "Deadpool 3" is any indication, it's shaping up to be the Merc with a Mouth's wildest cinematic outing yet. Leaked images from the film's shoot have revealed everything from a closer look at the new comic book-inspired suit for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to a certain returning baddie from the X-Men movies. Now, a new helping of set photos has seemingly revealed some surprising crossovers between "Deadpool 3" and other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties — namely, Captain America and Moon Knight. However, these may not be what fans are expecting.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, established industry insider @CanWeGetToast shared shots from the "Deadpool 3" set, some of which include vehicles MCU fans might find familiar. One appears to be the same cupcake van Oscar Isaac's Steven Grant uses to escape his pursuers in "Moon Knight" Episode 1. Another bears a striking resemblance to Red Skull's car from "Captain America: The First Avenger." It remains to be seen how they factor into the "Deadpool" threequel.