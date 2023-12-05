The 16 Best Friends Guest Stars, Ranked

For 10 seasons, "Friends" was a tour de force comedy about friendship, dating, and life in the big city. During that time, many actors — quite a few of them famous — guest starred on the show. All of these guest stars brought something unique and engaging, and many times, they treated us to depictions of characters we wouldn't have seen anywhere else. Plus, many of these characters had unique senses of humor, from Will (Brad Pitt) and his "I Hate Rachel Green" club to Parker (Alec Baldwin) and his amazing optimism. As a result, the caliber of guest talent on the series was top-notch.

While we can't cover all of the guest stars "Friends" ever had (and there are many, many good ones), we are covering 16 of the very best. The rank and stars shown here were picked by this piece's writer — a resident "Friends" fan — although rankings from other outlets were also consulted to arrive at the order you see here. No recurring roles were considered, so no Janice (Maggie Wheeler) or Geller parents; only stars who were in three episodes or less were included in this list. Here are the 16 best "Friends" guest stars, ranked.