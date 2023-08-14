The Friends Mistake That Tainted Brad Pitt's Cameo

Even before becoming a global phenomenon, "Friends" was able to attract impressive guest stars. The first season alone included cameos from Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Helen Hunt, and over the course of its ten-season run, that list only became more impressive. Filling the show with celebrities, however, brought about its own set of complications. After all, "Friends" is a series that leans heavily into pop cultural references, with the six main characters exceedingly vocal about their celebrity crushes (Isabella Rosselini, for one), favorite movies ("Dangerous Liaisons"), and actual favorite movies ("Weekend at Bernie's").

One savvy fan took to Reddit to point out that real life created some problems for the "Friends" universe. In the Season 4 episode "The One Where They're Going to Party," an establishing shot of a newsstand shows Brad Pitt on the cover of a magazine. Despite this, however, none of the friends seem particularly starstruck when he shows up as Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), and Monica's (Courtney Cox) old classmate in the Season 8 Thanksgiving episode "The One with the Rumor."

In the episode, Brad Pitt guest stars as Will Colbert, an old friend of Ross and Monica's who joins their Thanksgiving dinner. Will was overweight and unpopular in high school, and he was tormented in particular, he claims, by Rachel. As payback for making Will miserable, he and Ross — the members of the I Hate Rachel Green Club — concocted a rumor that Rachel was a hermaphrodite. It's certainly one of many "Friends" jokes that hasn't aged well, but the real punchline is that Pitt and Aniston were married at the time.