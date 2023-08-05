Who Plays Sandy On Friends & What Has He Done Since?

Over its 10-season run, "Friends" featured a long list of guest stars who came and went through the doors of the gang's New York City apartments, but one of the most memorable was Sandy. The ultra-sensitive, soft-voiced babysitter hired by Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and a reluctant Ross (David Schwimmer) for their baby daughter Emma appears in the Season 8 episode "The One With the Male Nanny," which also happens to be the 200th episode of the classic NBC series. The "unorthodox" (Sandy's words) sitter is promptly fired by Ross after a misunderstanding over gender roles -– and over toy dinosaurs -– but the actor who plays him is far from a one-hit wonder.

The Sandy character is played by actor Freddie Prinze Jr. of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" fame, but he only scored the role after an A-list actor dropped out of the role at the last minute. Prinze made the reveal on the "Lights, Camera, Barstool" podcast, explaining that Tom Hanks was originally cast for the Sandy role but couldn't get to the set in time due to travel issues. Prinze took the part on the fly and the rest is history.

But in the 20 years since he was a short-time "Friend," Prinze has gone on to even bigger things, and one of his biggest roles was off-camera.