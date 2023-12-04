Why Hollywood Won't Cast Felicity Huffman

It's hard to overstate the impact "Desperate Housewives" had on television during its eight-season run on ABC. For over seven years, millions of viewers tuned in to watch the primetime soap opera, which starred Felicity Huffman alongside an ensemble of actors that included Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, and Nicollette Sheridan. Yet although its legacy is not in dispute (the fictional series is often credited with inspiring Bravo's empire of "Real Housewives" programs), its cast never broke out into other projects in the years following its end in 2012 — Huffman included.

Though some actors — like Mehcad Brooks, Neal McDonough, and Alfre Woodard — could be found in popular films and television shows into the late 2010s and early 2020s, "Desperate Housewives" remains the last big series Huffman, Cross, Hatcher, Longoria, and Sheridan were involved in prominently. This isn't to disparage their careers, as most actors would be lucky to even have one credit on a project as huge as "Desperate Housewives."

While there's always a chance that the right role could come around — thrusting them once more into the core cast of a major contemporary series — most actors in this position enjoy a more episodic and perhaps experimental career compared to the consistency of working on one long-running project. But for a uniquely embattled actor like Huffman, a lack of recent, relevant employment may hinder this phase of her career.