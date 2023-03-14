The Good Doctor: Who Played The Other Lawyer In The Good Lawyer's Backdoor Pilot?
Audiences who tuned in to last night's backdoor pilot presentation for "The Good Lawyer" (an upcoming spin-off of the ABC medical drama "The Good Doctor") likely found themselves scratching their heads at the reappearance of a familiar face. Opposite series lead Kennedy McMann ("Nancy Drew") in the role of her tough legal mentor was none other than former "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman. This is her first role since her involvement in the infamous "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal was brought to light.
If the irony of Huffman returning to television as a strictly principled lawyer after serving jail time for honest services fraud weren't enough, the episode aired just one day after the four-year anniversary of the scandal breaking to the public. While many fans were excited to see Huffman back on television, there was still a fair amount of animosity toward her in the "Good" fanbase, which makes it clear the path forward will have complications.
Despite Huffman's contrition, some fans aren't ready to watch the star again
Not every viewer of the show was excited to see her, as social media made clear. "Things I am learning by watching ['The Good Lawyer']," one Twitter user wrote after watching the episode. "I am not ready to accept [Felicity Huffman] again. Therefore, I will not be watching the show if it gets picked up." Another user replied, "How quickly the industry has been to welcome her back is shocking."
On March 12th, 2019, Huffman and "Full House" star Lori Loughlin (another fallen star looking for redemption) were listed among 50 individuals who were alleged to have participated in a multimillion-dollar operation in which parents could pay to increase their child's chances of getting into a better school. The actor expressed regret about her involvement in the scam, and ultimately pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter's test scores improved. She served 11 days of a two-week sentence.
While the sentiment among most "The Good Doctor" fans is that Huffman served her time, others feel she was granted privileges that wouldn't have been afforded to a non-celebrity. For example,@JOHNCRUZnolloyd made the common comparison of Huffman's case to that of Tanya McDowell, who was sentenced to five years in prison after falsifying records to get her son into a different school district (though McDowell's plea deal also contained six other charges).
It seems unlikely that Huffman's involvement will deter most fans of "The Good Doctor" from tuning in to the new series, though, even if watching her argue on the side of the law will take some getting used to.