A Netflix Lawsuit Could Change One Category For Good

In a decision handed down by U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel of the Southern District of New York, Netflix was denied summary judgment in a libel lawsuit — a rare development for the streamer that, historically, has been able to rely on its distance from productions, as well as first amendment protections, to defend the artistic expression of its creators. Suing Netflix is former attorney and novelist Linda Fairstein, who alleges that her portrayal in the Ava DuVernay docudrama miniseries "When They See Us" was false and defamatory.

Premiering in 2019, "When They See Us" dramatized the infamous 1989 New York Central Park jogger case, in which five Black teens were falsely convicted of sexual assault. At the time, Fairstein served as the head of the sex crimes unit of the Manhattan District Attorney's office, though she did not personally prosecute the Central Park jogger case — a fact which Faistein claims was intentionally distorted by DuVernay and various Netflix employees in order to "cancel" her. After "When They See Us aired, there was a significant public outcry against Fairstein's role in the case, including under the hashtag #CancelLindaFairstein. As a result, she was dropped by her publisher Dutton, a division of Penguin Random House.

Though DuVernay maintains that the series is a subjective work that uses Fairstein as a character to represent prosecutorial injustices that affected the case, Fairstein's attorneys were able to win this decision by entering five scenes from "When They See Us" into evidence (the full decision can be read here, courtesy of Puck News' Eriq Gardner). With both sides now preparing to present arguments before a jury, this lawsuit stands to be one of the biggest entertainment disputes of the coming year — and could affect most docudramas moving forward.