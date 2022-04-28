Andrew Garfield And Gil Birmingham On Under The Banner Of Heaven And Spider-Man's Future - Exclusive Interview

After scaling new heights in his triumphant return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the worldwide box office blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Andrew Garfield has come back down to earth with a new role that is grounded in the cruel realities of life.

New on FX and Hulu, the limited series "Under the Banner of Heaven" stars Garfield as Jeb Pyre, a Salt Lake Valley, Utah detective investigating the brutal murders of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a case that implies the involvement of some of the devout members of the young mother's Mormon faith. Gil Birmingham also stars as Garfield's detective partner, Bill Taba, as an outsider in the Latter-day Saints community who serves as a voice of reason to Jeb, since he appears unwilling to accept the circumstances of the case as a devout LDS member. As the investigation into potential suspects deepens and centuries-old secrets of the LDS religion are revealed, Jeb's faith begins to waver as he gets closer to the truth of who committed the heinous double-murder.

Adapted for the screen by "Milk" Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, the limited series is based on author Jon Krakauer's best-selling 2003 true-crime novel "Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith." In an exclusive interview with Looper, Garfield — whose credits in the last year alone include "No Way Home," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (as televangelist Jim Bakker) and "tick, tick ... BOOM!" (in his Oscar-nominated role as "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson) — discusses his fascination with the material, as well as thoughts for the future of his version of Spider-Man.

In addition, Birmingham, the prolific actor whose credits include "Yellowstone," "Hell or High Water," "Wind River," and the "Twilight" saga, reveals why he wanted to join "Under the Banner of Heaven" and reacts to an idea that would reunite him on-screen with Garfield.