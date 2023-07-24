Spider-Man Rumor: Are Tobey Maguire & Sam Raimi Reuniting For A New Movie?

Ever since the blockbuster box office success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — which featured the return of Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's versions of Spider-Man via Marvel's multiverse — fans have been wondering if the actors would possibly come back for more.

Of course, Tom Holland is currently the Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from speculating about Garfield and Maguire reprising their iterations of Spidey. The latest rumor generating buzz about Maguire returning to his role as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger stems from recent comments from the actor's "Spider-Man 3" co-star Thomas Haden Church, who played Spidey's nemesis, Sandman.

Even more exciting, though, is that Maguire's original "Spider-Man" trilogy director — Sam Raimi — is rumored to direct. "There's always been some kind of ... I've heard rumors ... that Sam Raimi was going to do another ["Spider-Man" movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo," Church told ComicBook.

The idea of landing a Sandman cameo in a new Maguire-Raimi "Spider-Man" film is certainly in the realm of possibility since Church — along with fellow original trilogy villains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) — reprised their roles in "No Way Home."

Another reason the rumor of Maguire and Raimi returning for another "Spider-Man" seems valid is that the filmmaker made his long-awaited directorial debut in the MCU with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in 2022.