Spider-Man Rumor: Are Tobey Maguire & Sam Raimi Reuniting For A New Movie?
Ever since the blockbuster box office success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — which featured the return of Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's versions of Spider-Man via Marvel's multiverse — fans have been wondering if the actors would possibly come back for more.
Of course, Tom Holland is currently the Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from speculating about Garfield and Maguire reprising their iterations of Spidey. The latest rumor generating buzz about Maguire returning to his role as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger stems from recent comments from the actor's "Spider-Man 3" co-star Thomas Haden Church, who played Spidey's nemesis, Sandman.
Even more exciting, though, is that Maguire's original "Spider-Man" trilogy director — Sam Raimi — is rumored to direct. "There's always been some kind of ... I've heard rumors ... that Sam Raimi was going to do another ["Spider-Man" movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo," Church told ComicBook.
The idea of landing a Sandman cameo in a new Maguire-Raimi "Spider-Man" film is certainly in the realm of possibility since Church — along with fellow original trilogy villains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) — reprised their roles in "No Way Home."
Another reason the rumor of Maguire and Raimi returning for another "Spider-Man" seems valid is that the filmmaker made his long-awaited directorial debut in the MCU with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in 2022.
Raimi's makes no secret of how much he loves Spider-Man
During an exclusive interview with Looper for "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," Sam Raimi appeared open to directing a movie featuring any of the myriad of characters Marvel has in its vast library. "I love so many of the Marvel characters. I love Spider-Man, but right now Spider-Man's off on its own ... I don't have another project right now or a plan for any of the characters, but I'm open. I'm completely open," Raimi told Looper. "I love the Marvel universe."
Raimi hasn't hidden how much he loves not only Spider-Man but all of the talent involved in his original trilogy. In fact, Raimi confirmed what we suspected about "Spider-Man 4" with Maguire in an interview with Fandango around the time "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was released.
"I've come to realize after making 'Doctor Strange' that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups. I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible," Raimi told the publication. "I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn't a 'Spider-Man' movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again in a different role."
"Spider-Man" isn't the only classic property that Raimi has been involved with in the past to make a huge comeback. For the April 2023 reboot of their legendary "Evil Dead" franchise, Raimi and producer Rob Tapert let director Lee Cronin bring a bloody new vision to "Evil Dead Rise."