Zack Snyder Shows His Support To Aquaman Star Amber Heard Amid Online Hate

The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse allegations.

Following a defamation case with ex Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's online reputation has been in a disappointing state. A jury determined Heard had to pay Depp $10.35 million, although this was later reduced. Still, many online took this to mean she lied regarding accusations of domestic abuse she suffered from her ex-husband, and many misconceptions propagated in online spaces, to the point of people calling for the actor to be cut from the upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Director James Wan commented on Heard's involvement in the sequel, saying her role was never big to begin with. Now, a different DC director seems to have her back.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder voiced his dismay over seeing the hate directed toward the "Aquaman" star. "I just don't get it. If other people don't like her, I don't know what to say. I would work with her in a second," he said.

Snyder worked with Heard on "Justice League." It was her first foray into the DC cinematic universe and a role she would reprise in 2018's "Aquaman." For the moment, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is the only other project she has in the pipeline, and it seems like she won't have much of a role. Heard has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it scene in the "Aquaman 2" trailer, so it certainly seems like Warner Bros. wants to downplay her role in the movie to avoid any potential online backlash. Her career at large seems to be in a precarious state, but maybe Snyder could cast her in something down the road.