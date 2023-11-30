Zack Snyder Shows His Support To Aquaman Star Amber Heard Amid Online Hate
The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse allegations.
Following a defamation case with ex Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's online reputation has been in a disappointing state. A jury determined Heard had to pay Depp $10.35 million, although this was later reduced. Still, many online took this to mean she lied regarding accusations of domestic abuse she suffered from her ex-husband, and many misconceptions propagated in online spaces, to the point of people calling for the actor to be cut from the upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Director James Wan commented on Heard's involvement in the sequel, saying her role was never big to begin with. Now, a different DC director seems to have her back.
While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder voiced his dismay over seeing the hate directed toward the "Aquaman" star. "I just don't get it. If other people don't like her, I don't know what to say. I would work with her in a second," he said.
Snyder worked with Heard on "Justice League." It was her first foray into the DC cinematic universe and a role she would reprise in 2018's "Aquaman." For the moment, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is the only other project she has in the pipeline, and it seems like she won't have much of a role. Heard has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it scene in the "Aquaman 2" trailer, so it certainly seems like Warner Bros. wants to downplay her role in the movie to avoid any potential online backlash. Her career at large seems to be in a precarious state, but maybe Snyder could cast her in something down the road.
Amber Heard believes her role in Aquaman 2 was reduced due to the trial
It's possible Amber Heard doesn't have any other projects lined up as of this writing to help her get out of the spotlight. Still, it's nice Zack Snyder has come to bat for her, as he has a history of sticking up for his actors. Ray Fisher, whom Snyder cast as Cyborg in "Justice League," has seen his career similarly falter following accusations he made of experiencing racism on the film's set when Joss Whedon took over. He hasn't had many roles since then, but Fisher got cast in Snyder's forthcoming "Rebel Moon" for Netflix. Perhaps Snyder could do something similar for Heard if she's interested. "Rebel Moon" has all the makings of a new franchise, and there are plenty of characters that need to be cast for the galaxy-spanning epic.
And while Mera will be in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," Heard believes her role was cut due to her trial against Johnny Depp. Entertainment Weekly reported during said trial that Heard mentioned how Depp's team orchestrated a "smear campaign" against her. She also discussed losing out on jobs and gradually seeing her role in "Aquaman 2" diminish. "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes ... They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out," the actor said.
Snyder stands by his actors, and even if he doesn't direct a DC movie again, he won't forget his time there.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.