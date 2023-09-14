Whatever Happened To Ray Fisher After Justice League?

In October 2014, Ray Fisher detailed his first time being on the set of a DC Comics film. Fisher had recently been cast as Victor Stone/Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe and was kicking off his presence in the franchise via a cameo in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," which would set up Fisher's pronounced role in "Justice League" in 2017. Fisher noted at the time that he got to meet nearly all of his "Justice League" co-stars while on the set and was blown away by how easygoing the on-set atmosphere was. It was a breezy introduction to the world of on-camera acting that made Fisher excited for what the future of his career would look like.

Fisher's stint in the DC Extended Universe ended with "Justice League" (and a much more major presence in 2021's recut "Zack Snyder's Justice League") but that doesn't mean Fisher's exploits as an artist have also concluded. On the contrary, Fisher's been incredibly busy as an actor since 2017 across multiple mediums, including the world of stage acting, where he got his start as a performer. No longer needing to clear his schedule for endless reprisals of Cyborg, Fisher has had lots of time for exciting roles. Let's take a look at the wide array of projects and personal passions that Fisher has been engaged in since "Justice League," which tend to reflect both the talents and artistic affinities of this particular actor.