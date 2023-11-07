The Unspoken Truth Of Amber Heard

Whether one loves or detests a particular celebrity, it can be easy for fans (and haters) to assume they know everything about the person given the actor or artist's ultra-public status. However, away from the spotlight, celebs have private milestones, struggles, and hobbies just like everyone else.

A prime example of this is Amber Heard, whose name has become synonymous with her roles in popular films like "Aquaman" and "Pineapple Express" and her relationships with numerous high-profile individuals. Yet her real life is not necessarily consumed by her status as an undersea superhero or what the tabloids are penning about her.

Heard boasts a range of interests — from classic cars and books to firearms. She once struggled with publicly announcing herself as part of the LGBT community and has complicated feelings about acting despite appearing in a slew of projects over the years. Let's further discuss some underreported facts about the actor who occasionally answers to "Mera."