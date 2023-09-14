Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer: Blink And You'll Miss Amber Heard's Mera

Looking for Amber Heard's Mera in the latest trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?" You'll have to work a little harder than you might expect.

Early on in the trailer, Arthur Curry, played by a returning Jason Momoa, lets the audience know (in a voiceover) that his life looks a little different than it did in 2018's "Aquaman." Specifically, he's a husband and a father now, and we see plenty of his baby — whose name isn't mentioned in the trailer — but Mera seems to be missing, at first. In an aerial shot of Arthur's lighthouse home base, though, where his father Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison) lives, you can very, very briefly spot a flash of red hair. There's no face to go with that hair, but it sure seems like that's our only glimpse at Mera, the daughter of Xebel's King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren) who can use telepathic abilities to control water.

So why is Mera so absent from this major look at the second "Aquaman" film? Director James Wan recently addressed this — but it might also be related to the unfortunate drama surrounding Heard herself.