Andrew Garfield Confirms He Has A Serious Credibility Problem

By now, the secret is well and truly out that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, two actors who have played Spider-Man in previous franchises, reprised their roles for the most recent film in the current franchise, "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Alongside Tom Holland, who currently plays Peter Parker, it was the first time all three actors appeared on screen together playing the same shared character; naturally, it was one of the biggest movie moments of the year.

But, before it was common knowledge that two former "Spider-Man" stars would show up in the Holland-led threequel, it was simply a rumor. A much, much talked-about rumor. Furthermore, it was a rumor that Garfield vehemently denied on many occasions. For example, in an interview with Wired in early December 2021 (just before "No Way Home" came out), Garfield said, "No, I'm not [in the film]. I'm not! For crying out loud. But I'm really excited to see what they're gonna do with the next movie. Because I just love them." Of course, as we know, this was a complete lie as Garfield had a major role in the smash-hit "Spider-Man" film.

Following the reveal of his return, Garfield has poked fun at the situation of having to lie over and over again. And in a recent interview, he pointed out that he understands why fans may not believe him much anymore.