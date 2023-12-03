Why Hollywood Won't Cast Liv Tyler Anymore

In the early 2000s, Liv Tyler had all the makings of Hollywood's next big star. She hailed from entertainment royalty as the daughter of Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, even featuring in her father's music videos. Tyler appeared in films like "Silent Fall," "Heavy," and "Empire Records" in the early-to-mid 1990s, and then quickly transitioned to mainstream success with "That Thing You Do!," Tom Hanks' feature writing and directorial debut.

Tyler spent the rest of the '90s building up an impressive resume. She played the lead role in the coming-of-age film "Inventing the Abbotts" and she had a supporting part in the Michael Bay blockbuster "Armageddon." Even back then, Tyler was hesitant about pursuing films just for the sake of it, telling The Guardian, "I'm not really in this to do amazing things in my career — I just want it to be special when I make a movie."

A few years later, Tyler's gut instinct would take her all the way to Middle-Earth, joining Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy as Arwen. The character's role was greatly increased for Jackson's films, which turned Arwen from a little-remembered supporting character into one of the most integral parts of the story. That only begs the question: How does a promising young movie star like Liv Tyler all but vanish from Hollywood? Here's why you don't see much of her anymore.