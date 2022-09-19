Boy Meets Worlds' Trina McGee Confirms The Upsetting Reason She Wasn't In The Series Finale

According to Trina McGee, the reason Angela didn't appear in the series finale — according to what she was told by "a very important person" — was that her fellow stars didn't want McGee there because she was a distraction and ultimately stealing their spotlight (via Variety). She told her former castmates on "Pod Meets World" that this has sadly been her belief for years, though she's never spoken about it.

"This is some ground we have not covered," McGee said before diving into the excuse she was given. "I was told, in kind of a weird, off-handed way...that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, 'We don't want her in the last episode. She's somehow taking our light.' [That] was the gist of it," McGee explained. According to her, the "Boy Meets World" producers said they were going to create a new episode for Angela, without her knowing that they were actually gearing up for the finale. "I was so happy, not knowing this was going to be the show before the last show," she said. "I was under the impression that y'all got together and did not want me in the last show, for some reason I was going to take some shine or something to that effect." Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle all denied the claim about them pushing McGee out.

"Can we say for the record, Trina, that never happened," Friedle said. "That's not competitiveness, that's sociopathy." McGee went on to tell the podcast hosts that she believed that they didn't play a role in her absence, but it's something that really bothered her. "I have had that in my head for so long," she said. "That hurt me a long time."