Creating The 'Delicious Villain' In Disney's Wish Was Overwhelming For Writers - Exclusive

When it comes to reminiscing about the greatest animated Disney movies of all time, people are just as likely to remember the incredible villains as they are the princesses. From Scar (Jeremy Irons) in "The Lion King" to Ursula (Pat Carroll) in "The Little Mermaid," the best animated Disney villains have awesome musical numbers and such tenacity that some viewers can't help but love them. Some villains are so good that they've even gotten their own live-action spin-offs, like Maleficient (Angelina Jolie) in her self-titled movie.

However, recent Disney movies such as "Moana" and "Encanto" have focused more on internal conflicts. There are certainly antagonistic forces and characters, but it's hard to find an outright villain who has truly nefarious machinations at play. That changes with "Wish," where King Magnifico (Chris Pine) has a sinister outlook on which wishes to grant in the kingdom of Rosas. He even gets a villain song — which hasn't been around for a little bit — with "This Is the Thanks I Get?!"

In an exclusive interview with Looper, "Wish" writer Jennifer Lee discussed consciously wanting to create a new Disney villain and what a challenge it was. She brought up, "When we talked in the beginning about things we wanted to do, there were a lot of us going, 'Oh, it'd be great to do a delicious Disney villain' — and yet very daunting. Once you've found the villain, it's the most fun thing to write in the world." Even though King Magnifico allows Disney to return to its roots, the team also found a way to modernize him for the modern day.