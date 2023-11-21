Here's What To Expect If Wish Is Your First Disney Movie, According To Producers - Exclusive Interview

"Wish" is dedicated to Burny Mattinson, who worked at Disney for 70 years. Was there anything from his style or his contributions to Disney over the years that you wanted to make sure was represented within "Wish," or were there any other animators or storytellers that you wanted to pay homage to with the film?

Del Vecho: A lot of us had the pleasure of working with Burny, and the one thing he always reminded us is that this should be a place of fun and joy, which we felt in this movie, working with the crew, working with the team. Everybody wanted to be a part of this movie. Everyone wanted to bring their A-game to it, and hopefully, you can feel that enthusiasm when you watch the movie.

Reyes Lancaster Jones: It comes from Burny, but then, we have all generations working in this movie. You have Chris Buck, who started in "Fox and The Hound," and you have Fawn [Veerasunthorn], who has her first time directing but has worked in so many movies. There's the spirit of a little bit of all of us in this movie.

Was there any part of the production process that was particularly fun for you — any challenges you overcame or found a fun solution to?

Del Vecho: Every day is a challenge. Whenever you walk into the building, whatever you think your day is going to be, it turns out to be something very different.

Reyes Lancaster Jones: That's what producing is.

Del Vecho: We're faced with challenges every day, but it's the collaboration [and] the teamwork that brings us the most joy. It's a very unique process, and it's what we take most pride in.

There's a great deal of world-building in "Wish," which takes place in a new land. A star comes out of the sky, and there are various rules concerning that magic. Were there any challenges presented in making sure all the puzzle pieces fit together so everything flowed smoothly, and you could tell the story you wanted to tell?

Reyes Lancaster Jones: The stories came for us, so we let it guide every decision. Even when we were looking at the Disney references or whatnot, it needed to feel very organic. Everything starts to work together. You're doing story, but then you're animating, and then Julia [Michaels] is coming in with original songs that inspire the screenwriters and the animators, and the production designers inspire the story as well. That's the beauty of our process.

Del Vecho: We're always trying to create a believable world — not necessarily a realistic one, but believable. By that time, you should get sucked into the movie and should believe that this world actually exists. To me, that's part of the fun of animation.