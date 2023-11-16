Frozen 4 Confirmed By Disney's Bob Iger
Out of all the modern animated Disney movies, the "Frozen" series has arguably seen the greatest success, with the story of Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) captivating audiences ever since the first movie had kids singing "Let It Go" for months on end. And now it's been confirmed by Disney CEO Bob Iger that not one but two more sequels are in the works.
Iger was on "Good Morning America" when co-anchor Michael Strahan asked him about the previously announced "Frozen 3." That's when the CEO dropped this bombshell: "I'll give you a little surprise there, Michael. 'Frozen 3' is in the works, and there might be a 'Frozen 4' in the works too. I don't have much to say about those films right now, but Jen Lee, who created 'Frozen,' the original 'Frozen' and 'Frozen 2,' is hard at work with her team with Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories."
Naturally, he didn't provide anything in terms of what the story might be or new additions to the cast, and "Frozen 3" is likely a ways off, let alone "Frozen 4," so it might take some time before any more details materialize. In any case, fans can rest assured they won't have to say goodbye to Arendelle any time soon.
What could Frozen 4 be about?
The original "Frozen" came out in 2013, and the sequel followed six years later, in 2019. It seems that the series' third installment will likely form a pattern, with Business Insider reporting that Disney has staked out November 2024, 2025, and 2026 dates for "untitled Disney animation," one of which is surely "Frozen 3." Fortunately, the studio likely wants to shorten that window for "Frozen 4," so there's a chance audiences won't have to wait until 2031 to see it.
The fact Disney is working on both at the same time opens up intriguing possibilities. For instance, is this going to be a two-part story, with "Frozen 3" ending on a cliff-hanger? Or are they simply two new installments that will stand on their own? Looking at the "Frozen" timeline thus far, there are many story opportunities available for Jennifer Lee and the team at Disney Animation.
"Frozen 2" ends with Anna accepting Kristoff's (Jonathan Groff) marriage proposal and becoming the Queen of Arendelle. Meanwhile, Elsa stays behind as a protector of the Enchanted Forest. The sisters are separated but will undoubtedly cross paths again in these sequels. "Frozen 2" also deals heavily with the theme of colonialism, and it would be great if the sequels continue tackling tough subject matter. Perhaps Elsa and Anna will find themselves on opposing sides of a conflict, with each one trying to do right. As long as there's more Olaf (Josh Gad) and whimsical songs kids can sing ad nauseam, fans will show up no matter what.