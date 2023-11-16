Frozen 4 Confirmed By Disney's Bob Iger

Out of all the modern animated Disney movies, the "Frozen" series has arguably seen the greatest success, with the story of Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) captivating audiences ever since the first movie had kids singing "Let It Go" for months on end. And now it's been confirmed by Disney CEO Bob Iger that not one but two more sequels are in the works.

Iger was on "Good Morning America" when co-anchor Michael Strahan asked him about the previously announced "Frozen 3." That's when the CEO dropped this bombshell: "I'll give you a little surprise there, Michael. 'Frozen 3' is in the works, and there might be a 'Frozen 4' in the works too. I don't have much to say about those films right now, but Jen Lee, who created 'Frozen,' the original 'Frozen' and 'Frozen 2,' is hard at work with her team with Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories."

Naturally, he didn't provide anything in terms of what the story might be or new additions to the cast, and "Frozen 3" is likely a ways off, let alone "Frozen 4," so it might take some time before any more details materialize. In any case, fans can rest assured they won't have to say goodbye to Arendelle any time soon.