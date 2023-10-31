Two And A Half Men: Who Plays Kandi?

"Two and a Half Men" would hardly be the massive hit that it was without the countless love interests that populated the series, be it stalkers, ex-wives, or even a billionaire roommate-turned-husband. While Charlie (Charlie Sheen) is the sitcom's de facto womanizer, his brother Alan (Jon Cryer) is an unlucky-in-love divorcee whose second marriage is to Kandi.

Played by April Bowlby, Kandi made her "Two and a Half Men" debut in Season 3 as a love interest to Charlie. When Charlie commits to Mia (Emmanuelle Vaugier), however, Kandi begins a relationship with the other Harper brother. The 22-year-old Kandi isn't the sharpest tool in the shed, and her relationship with Alan is decidedly physical. Indeed, Kandi's maturity level is closer to Jake's (Angus T. Jones), with whom she shares a love of video games. Nevertheless, Kandi and Alan get hitched on a whim in Las Vegas, leading Alan to finally vacate Charlie's home — that is, until the marriage dissolves shortly after.

Bowlby appeared in 15 episodes of Seasons 3 and 4, and she made two more cameos in Seasons 10 and 12. "I just thought she was a fun character," the actress told Cream Magazine in 2021. "She could get away with anything and was super lovable. She's also very naïve but in an appealing way. I think the writers wrote her part well." "Two and a Half Men" was Bowlby's first major television role, though she is also known for some parts that came later.