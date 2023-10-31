Two And A Half Men: Who Plays Kandi?
"Two and a Half Men" would hardly be the massive hit that it was without the countless love interests that populated the series, be it stalkers, ex-wives, or even a billionaire roommate-turned-husband. While Charlie (Charlie Sheen) is the sitcom's de facto womanizer, his brother Alan (Jon Cryer) is an unlucky-in-love divorcee whose second marriage is to Kandi.
Played by April Bowlby, Kandi made her "Two and a Half Men" debut in Season 3 as a love interest to Charlie. When Charlie commits to Mia (Emmanuelle Vaugier), however, Kandi begins a relationship with the other Harper brother. The 22-year-old Kandi isn't the sharpest tool in the shed, and her relationship with Alan is decidedly physical. Indeed, Kandi's maturity level is closer to Jake's (Angus T. Jones), with whom she shares a love of video games. Nevertheless, Kandi and Alan get hitched on a whim in Las Vegas, leading Alan to finally vacate Charlie's home — that is, until the marriage dissolves shortly after.
Bowlby appeared in 15 episodes of Seasons 3 and 4, and she made two more cameos in Seasons 10 and 12. "I just thought she was a fun character," the actress told Cream Magazine in 2021. "She could get away with anything and was super lovable. She's also very naïve but in an appealing way. I think the writers wrote her part well." "Two and a Half Men" was Bowlby's first major television role, though she is also known for some parts that came later.
Apri Bowlby stars in Doom Patrol
April Bowlby has over 30 acting credits, including appearances in "CSI," "The Big Bang Theory," and "You're the Worst." From 2007 to 2014, Bowlby had a recurring role as Barney's (Neil Patrick Harris) clingy ex Meg in "How I Met Your Mother."
In 2009, she nabbed what would become her longest-running role to date: a part in the Lifetime series "Drop Dead Diva." The series follows a shallow model named Deb who, upon dying in a car accident, inhabits the body of a lawyer named Jane. Bowlby plays Stacy Barrett, Deb's friend and confidant. Bowlby appeared in all 78 episodes until its end in 2014.
Bowlby is perhaps best known for playing Rita Farr, a role she first took on in a 2018 episode of "Titan." She joined the DC Universe in full force the following year, when she continued playing Farr — also known as Elasti-Woman — in the superhero series "Doom Patrol." Farr is a former Hollywood starlet-turned-hero whose power is ultra flexibility, though she struggles to avoid collapsing into a gelatinous goo.
To achieve Farr's poise and classic style, Bowlby looked to Old Hollywood stars. "Betty Davis is in this movie called 'The Star.' So definitely that, some Katherine Hepburn in there and just, I watched all sorts of lovely old movies and kind of that helped," she told SyFy. "There's a great 'Twilight Zone' episode that I watched, it kind of had the same tone of our show. Those informed me."
The fourth and final season of "Doom Patrol" streams Thursdays on Max.