Netflix's Wednesday Gets Update On Season 2 Filming

Netflix landed itself another smash hit after the streamer greenlit the YA comedy-horror spin-off "Wednesday." While "The Addams Family" wasn't exactly the world's biggest franchise prior to the spin-off, the massive success of the new series, and specifically its performers, went on to prove that it's never too late for an IP like this to reenter the pop culture zeitgeist. While details about the show's upcoming Season 2 have been scant, Deadline has revealed that Season 2 is set to be filmed in Ireland. This news reportedly comes from insider sources, who also let slip that Season 2 of "Wednesday" could begin filming as early as April 2024.

Still, it's the change in locale that seems to be the biggest news here. After all, the moody Romanian shooting location gives Season 1 of "Wednesday" much of its sense of mystery, darkness, and dread — features that were important to the success of the series.

As "Wednesday" fans will likely recall, Season 1 of "Wednesday" sees several key characters dead. Still, even more pivotal than the deaths of Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), Valerie Kinbott (Riki Lindhome), Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci), and Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) is the fact that Nevermore Academy, where the majority of the season takes place, is also destroyed.