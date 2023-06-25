Wednesday Season 1: How Many Episodes Are There?

Jenna Ortega's profile may have been on the rise before "Wednesday" premiered in November 2022, but it was her role on the Netflix original series that cemented her as one of the biggest up-and-coming stars of her generation. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series offers viewers an updated, supernatural coming-of-age take on the story of Wednesday Addams, a fan-favorite member of the "Addams Family" franchise. Ortega, for her part, plays Wednesday, a sardonic, death-obsessed teenager who finds herself at the center of an ancient mystery throughout the show's first season.

In the weeks and months immediately following its release, "Wednesday" only seemed to grow in popularity. Clips of Ortega's "Wednesday" dance scene went viral on social media, and the actor received overwhelming acclaim for her performance as the show's eponymous character. She even received nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her work on the series.

Given its widespread cultural impact, first-time viewers may be surprised to learn that only eight episodes of "Wednesday" have been released up to this point. As a matter of fact, in typical Netflix fashion, all eight installments of "Wednesday" Season 1 were released on the same day. That means it's been almost seven months since a new episode of "Wednesday" was released by Netflix. Fortunately, fans need not worry about the show's future.