Wednesday Season 1: How Many Episodes Are There?
Jenna Ortega's profile may have been on the rise before "Wednesday" premiered in November 2022, but it was her role on the Netflix original series that cemented her as one of the biggest up-and-coming stars of her generation. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series offers viewers an updated, supernatural coming-of-age take on the story of Wednesday Addams, a fan-favorite member of the "Addams Family" franchise. Ortega, for her part, plays Wednesday, a sardonic, death-obsessed teenager who finds herself at the center of an ancient mystery throughout the show's first season.
In the weeks and months immediately following its release, "Wednesday" only seemed to grow in popularity. Clips of Ortega's "Wednesday" dance scene went viral on social media, and the actor received overwhelming acclaim for her performance as the show's eponymous character. She even received nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her work on the series.
Given its widespread cultural impact, first-time viewers may be surprised to learn that only eight episodes of "Wednesday" have been released up to this point. As a matter of fact, in typical Netflix fashion, all eight installments of "Wednesday" Season 1 were released on the same day. That means it's been almost seven months since a new episode of "Wednesday" was released by Netflix. Fortunately, fans need not worry about the show's future.
Wednesday will return for a second season
Anyone who is even remotely aware of the enduring popularity of "Wednesday" Season 1 likely won't be surprised to learn that the Netflix series is coming back. Indeed, less than two months after the show's premiere, Netflix renewed "Wednesday" for a second season. No official episode count or release date for "Wednesday" Season 2 has been revealed yet, and thanks to the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike, it's possible fans may have to wait a little while longer to find out more about the show's future. That said, it's likely "Wednesday" Season 2 will stick fairly close to the show's established eight-episode-per-season structure.
Jenna Ortega has also, notably, offered "Wednesday" fans some exciting teases about what might lie in store on the show. Specifically, Ortega has revealed that there will be more horror and less romance in "Wednesday" Season 2. "We're ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great," the actor told "The Great" star Elle Fanning in a recent interview. In addition to the show's supposed new direction, it's also worth noting that Ortega has been promoted to a producer position for "Wednesday" Season 2.
Whether or not these behind-the-scenes changes actually help "Wednesday" Season 2 recapture the success of the show's first remains to be seen. Either way, fans can look forward to the fact that more episodes of "Wednesday" are on the way.