Wednesday Season 2 Cast, Showrunners, And More Details

While Netflix has had plenty of hits with regard to its original content over the last decade, few have been as popular as "Wednesday" is. Second only to "Stranger Things" Season 4 and the worldwide popularity of "Squid Game," "Wednesday" is just the kind of jewel Netflix needs for its crown as shows like "Stranger Things" and "Cobra Kai" head into their upcoming final seasons.

For those who are a bit fuzzy after those binge sessions, though, it's worth recapping where things were at with the tail end of Season 1 of "Wednesday." The season finale saw Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) unmasked as the beast who had been stalking Nevermore Academy, and Marilyn Thornhill, who was played by Wednesday Addams alum Christina Ricci, was revealed as the one who had been controlling him.

Both characters met their end as a result, but they didn't go alone. Dr. Valeria Kinbott (Riki Lindhome) was also murdered, and Larissa Weems' (Gwendoline Christie) fate was left up in the air, as she was attacked but didn't visibly die on screen. The character may have a miraculous recovery, too, as the "Game of Thrones" alum has expressed her willingness to return to "Wednesday" for more. Of course, we won't know much more until the series gets closer to an official release date.