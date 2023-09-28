Wednesday Season 2 Cast, Showrunners, And More Details
While Netflix has had plenty of hits with regard to its original content over the last decade, few have been as popular as "Wednesday" is. Second only to "Stranger Things" Season 4 and the worldwide popularity of "Squid Game," "Wednesday" is just the kind of jewel Netflix needs for its crown as shows like "Stranger Things" and "Cobra Kai" head into their upcoming final seasons.
For those who are a bit fuzzy after those binge sessions, though, it's worth recapping where things were at with the tail end of Season 1 of "Wednesday." The season finale saw Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) unmasked as the beast who had been stalking Nevermore Academy, and Marilyn Thornhill, who was played by Wednesday Addams alum Christina Ricci, was revealed as the one who had been controlling him.
Both characters met their end as a result, but they didn't go alone. Dr. Valeria Kinbott (Riki Lindhome) was also murdered, and Larissa Weems' (Gwendoline Christie) fate was left up in the air, as she was attacked but didn't visibly die on screen. The character may have a miraculous recovery, too, as the "Game of Thrones" alum has expressed her willingness to return to "Wednesday" for more. Of course, we won't know much more until the series gets closer to an official release date.
When will Wednesday Season 2 be released?
As of now, there is no release date or trailer for Season 2 of "Wednesday." Though the series had initially been set to begin filming in September 2023, the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA double strikes ground production to a halt on the Netflix series, as was (and is still) the case with most movie and television productions.
However, now that a tentative deal has been reached to begin to wind down the WGA strike, fans can probably expect work on "Wednesday" to pick back up sooner rather than later. Though the initial series took around six months to film, from late 2021 to early 2022, that was also compounded by the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With that in mind, we can speculate that once "Wednesday" Season 2 enters production, we could be seeing a new season as early as the summer of 2024. Though it's possible that we could see a new season earlier, it's also worth noting that star Jenna Ortega and director/creative consultant Tim Burton's busy schedules could delay production even further into the future.
Who is starring in Wednesday Season 2?
Given the popularity of characters like Enid (Emma Myers) and Eugene (Moose Mostafa), as well as the ensemble feeling of the show's first season, it would seem that the characters from Nevermore will have to reunite at some point in Season 2. That is unless Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) suddenly has a personality change and invites everyone to stay with her for the summer. So far, only Wednesday and Enid have been confirmed to return.
"For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that," the showrunners told The Hollywood Reporter. "The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying."
Still, it's very likely that we will also be seeing the return of Gomez (Luis Guzman), Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and Pugsley Addams (Isaac Ordonez), as well as fan-favorite "The Addams Family" staples like Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) and Thing (Victor Dorobantu).
What will Season 2 of Wednesday be about?
"Wednesday" could look a lot different when it comes back for more. Notably, Nevermore Academy was destroyed at the end of Season 1 of "Wednesday." This means that barring a speedy rebuilding effort and a time jump, the story (or at least part of it) will have to be set somewhere else. As many have speculated, the Addams mansion could fulfill these needs for "Wednesday" and give us more of the iconic characters created by Charles Addams than Season 1.
Perhaps the most likely look for Season 2 will be similar to "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows." That story saw the central trio of the books going off on their own while occasionally cycling in legacy characters throughout. Whichever way the plot for Season 2 of "Wednesday" goes, we can also expect less of a focus on love triangles and romance in general.
"It's still coming together, but we've decided we want to lean into the horror more," Jenna Ortega said in an interview with Variety. "We're ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We're going to get bolder, more dark."
Who are the showrunners for Wednesday Season 2?
Alfred Gough and Miles Millar oversaw the first season of "Wednesday." You may recognize their names if you were a fan of "Smallville," which the duo also developed. Between the two of them, they've also worked on "Spider-Man 2," "Into the Badlands," "The Shannara Chronicles," and the "Shanghai Noon" franchise.
As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunners were very pleased to get the official notice that "Wednesday" had been renewed for Season 2. "It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," they said in a statement. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two. We can't wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first."
All the same, there had been no word until recently as to whether Tim Burton, who collaborated with Gough and Millar on the series and directed the first four episodes, will be returning in some capacity for Season 2. Fortunately, Burton recently put these fears to rest with a statement that confirms his involvement with Season 2 of "Wednesday," even if he has no specific details at this time.
"I mentally put stuff on hold until all the strikes are over," the writer-director explained to BFI, referencing the writers' and actors' strikes. "But yeah, I'll be involved in some [way]. I'm not quite sure because everything has stopped at the moment."
Where can you watch Season 1 of Wednesday?
Season 2 of "Wednesday" will be airing on Netflix, just like Season 1 of the hit series. While the show was originally shopped around to competitors like Amazon Prime, which passed on it, now that Netflix has this kind of hit on its hands, it will naturally be unlikely to let it go.
It's also worth mentioning that "Wednesday" broke the record for hours streamed of an English-language series not once but twice. Still, despite its massive success, fans had a bit of a wait to get confirmation that there would be a second season of the supernatural comedy-drama.
Luckily, for the millions who tuned into "Wednesday" and binged their way through the young adult mystery series, this "Addams Family" spin-off will indeed be back for more macabre hijinks. How Season 2 of the hit series will end up shaking out, however, will be up to the showrunners.