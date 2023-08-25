Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 Might Resurrect A Vital Locale For The Addams Family

"Wednesday" was a smash hit for Netflix when the first season debuted in 2022. A second season was inevitable, and there are so many directions the creative team can take to flesh out this version of the Addams Family even further. While much of "Wednesday" Season 2 is still under wraps, we may have gotten a hint about how the show will expand beyond Nevermore Academy.

Variety spoke with Colleen Atwood, an Academy Award-winning costume designer and a frequent collaborator of Tim Burton. She worked on the first season of the series and will return for Season 2, and she let slip how viewers might see a classic Addams Family locale. When talking about what Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) might wear, she said, "It'll be really fun to see what Morticia does when she's, you know, out of the dress and into around-the-house looks."

The Addams Family mansion has been a regular fixture of adaptations, including the TV show and both films from the 1990s. But it was conspicuously absent in the first season of "Wednesday." But with Morticia sporting "around-the-house looks," it sounds like Season 2 will finally show audiences where Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) was raised.