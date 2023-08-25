Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 Might Resurrect A Vital Locale For The Addams Family
"Wednesday" was a smash hit for Netflix when the first season debuted in 2022. A second season was inevitable, and there are so many directions the creative team can take to flesh out this version of the Addams Family even further. While much of "Wednesday" Season 2 is still under wraps, we may have gotten a hint about how the show will expand beyond Nevermore Academy.
Variety spoke with Colleen Atwood, an Academy Award-winning costume designer and a frequent collaborator of Tim Burton. She worked on the first season of the series and will return for Season 2, and she let slip how viewers might see a classic Addams Family locale. When talking about what Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) might wear, she said, "It'll be really fun to see what Morticia does when she's, you know, out of the dress and into around-the-house looks."
The Addams Family mansion has been a regular fixture of adaptations, including the TV show and both films from the 1990s. But it was conspicuously absent in the first season of "Wednesday." But with Morticia sporting "around-the-house looks," it sounds like Season 2 will finally show audiences where Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) was raised.
Wednesday Season 2 has a lot more Addams Family concepts to explore
The tease of the Addams Family mansion coming into "Wednesday" is an exciting possibility. It opens the doors to getting more time with the other members of the family, like Morticia, Gomez (Luis Guzmán), and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez). There's even a chance we could see characters who weren't present in Season 1, like Cousin Itt and Grandmama. And that's what "Wednesday" needs if it's going to succeed in the long term.
"Wednesday" Season 1 was definitely a departure from previous "Addams Family" adaptations. Naturally, the show focuses on the titular daughter, as she's sent to a boarding school in Jericho, Vermont. Aside from her, the show's populated mainly by new characters to flesh out this fresh world. But there's little doubt fans want to see everything that made "Addams Family" so special in the first place.
Plus, a second season would get stale quickly if the plot once again takes place solely around Nevermore Academy and the surrounding town. Wednesday may head home for some kind of school break, interacting with her eccentric family members while focused on whatever the grander plot is. And with "Wednesday" being a certified hit for Netflix, it's understandable the streaming service would provide a larger budget so that she can visit more locations.