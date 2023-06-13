Scarlett Johansson's Mysterious Marvel Project Is Apparently Still Happening Despite Delays

Scarlett Johansson became a key player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, spending years in the role of Natasha "Black Widow" Romanoff. Over a decade after making her debut as the character in 2010's "Iron Man," Johansson bid Nat and the MCU at large farewell via 2021's "Black Widow" — a prequel set before the heroine's death in "Avengers: Endgame." However, just because she's not suiting up as one of the founding Avengers anymore doesn't mean that she doesn't plan to continue working under the Marvel Studios banner in the coming years.

Shortly after the release of "Black Widow," it came to light that Johansson and the studio were working on a top-secret, non-Black Widow-centric production. Since that news made it to the public, though, updates on the collaboration have been all but nonexistent. Thankfully, for those curious about its status, Johansson has shared that it is indeed still coming down the production pipeline. "It is still happening, [but] not currently because nothing is happening right now," she said, alluding to the ongoing WGA strike as well as the potential SAG-AFTRA strike (via ComicBook.com).

Not only will these possibly multiple strikes push Johansson's MCU production further into the future, but the franchise's film and TV slate is already pretty loaded as it is.