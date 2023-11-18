The 5 Most Powerful Marvel Characters In Phase 5 Of The MCU (So Far)
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still unfolding, with "The Marvels" being the most recently released project under the superhero storytelling initiative. With 10-plus films and shows making up the phase, including "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Loki," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" already out on the big and small screen, and "Echo," "Deadpool 3," and "Thunderbolts" among the upcoming titles, there are a lot of characters past and present with diverse powers.
In past phases, the likes of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Thanos (Josh Brolin) were the heroes and villains often considered the most powerful in the MCU. However, as the multiverse is further explored and new faces continue arriving, while previously introduced characters get stronger, Phase 5 has featured some heavy hitters who quickly have ascended the ranks as the most powerful in the Marvel Universe. Five characters in particular stand out amongst the most powerful in this phase.
Monica Rambeau's powers are impressive
Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) may have begun her time as an adult in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a powerless agent of S.W.O.R.D. in "WandaVision," but after re-entering Scarlet Witch's Hex, her cells were rewritten, transforming her into something different and giving her incredible light-based abilities.
In "The Marvels," Rambeau's powers are on full display. She has spectral vision, allowing her to perceive and detect different forms of energy. Rambeau also has intangibility, as she can phase through solid objects, including bullets, people, and surfaces. Her most impressive ability is her energy absorption power, as she can redirect it as needed. In the climax of "The Marvels," Rambeau takes on the energy of both the Quantum Bands and Captain Marvel to close a hole in the multiverse. While she ends up trapped on the other side as a result of her actions, she proves to be an absolute powerhouse by taking on all that energy and literally fixing a rupture in space and time.
Additionally, Rambeau is still coming into her own with her powers, meaning she has the potential to get a lot stronger. With the X-Men assisting her in her recovery in an alternate universe, she could return to her timeline knowing more about her abilities than ever before and become a key hero in the multiversal events of "Avengers: Secret Wars."
G'iah from Secret Invasion is a mix of several heroes
By the end of "Secret Invasion," G'iah (Emilia Clarke) became one of the strongest heroes in existence, as a Super-Skrull with the powers of several heroes combined into one.
In the Disney+ series, G'iah initially has Skrull's shapeshifting abilities, meaning she could change her look to exactly replicate someone else. However, to take down Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), she uses the DNA stored within The Harvest to gain more than 20 different powers collected from heroes and villains previously introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The DNA samples stored within the Harvest are notable, as it contains those of Thor, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Groot (Vin Diesel), Abomination (Tim Roth), Captain America (Chris Evans), and more. As a result of her upgrades, she is a one-woman superteam, with powers such as a healing factor based on Extremis, strength from some of Marvel's strongest heroes, and even ice powers drawn from Frost Beasts. Now those powers aren't 1:1, as she doesn't seem to gain them in full, but collectively, they are ridiculous.
G'iah's list of powers is lengthy and hasn't fully been explored, and that prevents her from taking the top spot among Marvel's most powerful heroes of Phase 5. But, she can quickly leapfrog others on the list as she learns more about her capabilities.
Captain Marvel is a pure powerhouse
Entering Phase 5, Captain Marvel was arguably the most powerful hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And Carol Danvers still ranks among the strongest for good reason.
Thanks to being exposed to the Tesseract in a light-speed explosion and being experimented on to become a Kree-human hybrid, Captain Marvel can manipulate, produce, and project cosmic energy at a massive level. Additionally, she has super strength and endurance and can fly at incredible speeds. Going Binary unlocks her abilities even more and turns her into a god-like hero, as Captain Marvel's upper-power limit isn't fully known in the Marvel Universe. This allows her to take on entire armies at once in "Avengers: Endgame" and go toe-to-toe with Thanos. In "The Marvels," she taps into her powers like never before to restore Hala's dying sun, showing she could save whole planets with her energy-based abilities.
Ultimately, Captain Marvel's different powers are all at the top of the class among her fellow heroes. Together, they make her a near-unstoppable cosmic force of nature who is currently the strongest Avenger in the Marvel Universe.
He Who Remains is the most powerful Kang so far
Viewers have already met several variants of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Kang himself, as well as the Council of Kangs in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and Victor Timely in Season 2 of "Loki." However, He Who Remains is the most powerful variant introduced so far.
He Who Remains creates the trans-temporal beast Alioth and forms the Time Variance Authority to stop a Multiversal War between his variants and ensure the multiverse wouldn't fracture due to their returns. As an all-seeing, all-knowing being, He Who Remains' greatest power is the control of time and his knowledge of the multiverse, as he's aware of events past and present and fiercely protects the Sacred Timeline from his darker selves. The Kang variant even installs a failsafe in the timeline to prevent certain branches from unintentionally growing, with his death causing the Temporal Loom to be activated. His efforts and years of service protecting the timeline end with him being replaced on the throne by the strongest character in Phase 5.
Loki is in a league of his own
Loki (Tom Hiddleston) might have started as a powerful supervillain desperate to rule, but by the end of "Loki" Season 2, he takes a different kind of throne as the multiverse's most important hero.
The God of Mischief becomes the God of Stories by sacrificing himself to destroy the failsafe in the Temporal Loom, using his powers to restore dying timelines and branch them together into Yggdrasil. He takes He Who Remains position as the overseer of the multiverse, sitting on a throne in the center of the World Tree while becoming one with time. While he sits alone at the end of time, Loki saves the multiverse and stabilizes it following the death of the powerful Kang variant. It's one of the most selfless actions any Marvel character has ever made, and it transforms him into an even more important god.
No Phase 5 hero or villain eclipses Loki's current powers, given his crucial role in maintaining the multiverse, which would simply cease to exist without him.