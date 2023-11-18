The 5 Most Powerful Marvel Characters In Phase 5 Of The MCU (So Far)

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) may have begun her time as an adult in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a powerless agent of S.W.O.R.D. in "WandaVision," but after re-entering Scarlet Witch's Hex, her cells were rewritten, transforming her into something different and giving her incredible light-based abilities.

In "The Marvels," Rambeau's powers are on full display. She has spectral vision, allowing her to perceive and detect different forms of energy. Rambeau also has intangibility, as she can phase through solid objects, including bullets, people, and surfaces. Her most impressive ability is her energy absorption power, as she can redirect it as needed. In the climax of "The Marvels," Rambeau takes on the energy of both the Quantum Bands and Captain Marvel to close a hole in the multiverse. While she ends up trapped on the other side as a result of her actions, she proves to be an absolute powerhouse by taking on all that energy and literally fixing a rupture in space and time.

Additionally, Rambeau is still coming into her own with her powers, meaning she has the potential to get a lot stronger. With the X-Men assisting her in her recovery in an alternate universe, she could return to her timeline knowing more about her abilities than ever before and become a key hero in the multiversal events of "Avengers: Secret Wars."