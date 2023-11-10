The Marvels: The Huge Post-Credits Resurrection Explained

This variant of Maria Rambeau (potentially hailing from Earth-10005) is wearing a white and red suit similar in appearance to that of the mysterious and relatively new Marvel Comics character known as Binary. Introduced in 2021's "Captain Marvel" (Vol. 10) #34, Binary is a duplicate of Carol Danvers she conjures out of her own energy. The duplicate eventually becomes sentient and is ultimately slain during a confrontation with an alien race called the Brood.

The fact that Maria Rambeau's Binary appears as an entirely independent physical entity represents a major departure from her comic book counterpart. There's even wiggle room here for Marvel Studios to connect this Binary to the Captain Marvel of Earth-838. After all, they are variants of each other, and we know that "Deadpool 3" will feature Hugh Jackman's Wolverine teaming up with Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson to take on some multiversal threat.

So while it's possible we won't get a glimpse of Binary again until 2027's "Avengers: Secret Wars," in which Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) will appear, we could see her as early as July 2024. MCU fans just have to be patient until the full story of all the variants of Maria Rambeau is revealed.