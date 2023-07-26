Secret Invasion Finale: The Harvest Power That Makes No Sense

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 6 — "Home"

"Secret Invasion" went out on a superpowered high with its series finale this week, which sees G'iah (Emilia Clarke) and Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) going head-to-head with a selection of new abilities that will change the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. The battle between the two Super Skrulls who become walking, talking Easter eggs is brutal, but G'iah gets in one trick early that seems to turn the tide, quickly moving from one side of the battlefield to the other by using the powers of Ava Starr, aka Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who was last seen causing issues in "Ant-Man and the Wasp." However, it's a wonder how Ghost's abilities even make it into the Harvest at all, given how Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) retrieved the rest.

To begin with, since the Harvest is a scheme undertaken by Fury to grab the DNA of all the enhanced individuals who fought in the Battle of Earth, Ghost's name really shouldn't be on the list because she wasn't even there. Not only that, but G'iah looks to have things under control using Ghost's abilities against Gravik when the subject in question couldn't do the same without some choice bit of attire — that is, of course, unless her sample was taken at a specific time.