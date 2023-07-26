Secret Invasion Finale: The Harvest Power That Makes No Sense
Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 6 — "Home"
"Secret Invasion" went out on a superpowered high with its series finale this week, which sees G'iah (Emilia Clarke) and Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) going head-to-head with a selection of new abilities that will change the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. The battle between the two Super Skrulls who become walking, talking Easter eggs is brutal, but G'iah gets in one trick early that seems to turn the tide, quickly moving from one side of the battlefield to the other by using the powers of Ava Starr, aka Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who was last seen causing issues in "Ant-Man and the Wasp." However, it's a wonder how Ghost's abilities even make it into the Harvest at all, given how Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) retrieved the rest.
To begin with, since the Harvest is a scheme undertaken by Fury to grab the DNA of all the enhanced individuals who fought in the Battle of Earth, Ghost's name really shouldn't be on the list because she wasn't even there. Not only that, but G'iah looks to have things under control using Ghost's abilities against Gravik when the subject in question couldn't do the same without some choice bit of attire — that is, of course, unless her sample was taken at a specific time.
G'iah doesn't need to suit up to have a go at Ghost's powers
A notable plot detail in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" is that Ghost's ability is essentially a sickness. Ever since the accident that gives her the power to become intangible, she can only put her gift to use thanks to a special containment suit that stops her from fading out of existence — that is, until Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) helps bring her back from the brink, and she no longer needs the suit as a safety net.
Factoring this in, it suggests that SHIELD must have gotten hold of Ghost's DNA after Janet gives her a clean bill of health, in which case the agency has to have tracked her down to do so. If that's right, this might also confirm that she's been working with Fury's old spy division before enlisting in the Thunderbolts, the shady superteam that is set to have its own film in 2024. It'd certainly make for an interesting story detail, with Ghost being only one of many who have had their powers pinched and replicated without their knowing. Just another sneaky operation from spymaster Nick Fury that he might just have to answer for in the future.