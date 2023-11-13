The Marvels Confirms Carol Danvers Is The Most Powerful Avenger With One Ability

Contains spoilers for "The Marvels"

Who's the most powerful Avenger? That debate has raged since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For years, the honor seemed split between the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — the latter a literal god with the power of thunder at his fingertips, and the former an indestructible force of genetically augmented nature. But the years have brought many new contenders, from the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Thankfully, "The Marvels" finally gives us a definitive answer. It's Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Now before you start hemming and hawing about power levels and character matchups, ask yourself this question: Has any other MCU superhero ever flown through a dying sun and single-handedly brought it back to life with their pure power? No, see, Carol Danvers is the only character to pull off that particular feat.

At the end of "The Marvels," she returns to the Kree homeworld of Hala, which fell to ruin after her destruction of the Supreme Intelligence in the first "Captain Marvel." The light in the sky over Hala is barely even there anymore when Carol arrives, as the sun has experienced such a severe decline. But all she needs to do is fly through its core and unleash the full brunt of her power, thereby reigniting the reactions within the star and setting it alight once again.