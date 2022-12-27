Damien Chazelle Shot A 2-Hour Cut Of Babylon On His iPhone

In November, at a pre-release Q&A in Los Angeles, writer-director Damien Chazelle revealed that he shot a practice run of "Babylon" in his backyard with the help of just two "Babylon" actors, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. The two actors who helped him out are Diego Calva, who stars as Manny Torres, and Chazelle's real-life wife Olivia Hamilton, who portrays director Ruth Adler. The three then ran through a cut-down version of the film, with Calva and Hamilton acting it out while Chazelle filmed it on his iPhone.

"It's a very tight, two-hour version of the entire movie, [filmed] on an iPhone in our backyard," Chazelle said. And, according to Calva, the backyard endeavor acted as a rehearsal; the actor stated, "We rehearsed the whole movie in his backyard, only Olivia, Damien, and I. It was a very uncommon kind of situation."

Maybe Chazelle will eventually release the sparser iPhone version for fans of the film to watch, but, in the meantime, the full-length (and much grander) official version of "Babylon" is currently playing in theaters.