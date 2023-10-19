Christopher Nolan Thinks Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie Could Revolutionize The Industry

Christopher Nolan might not be ready to fully call himself a Swiftie, but he certainly has high praise for Taylor Swift.

The "Oppenheimer" filmmaker — who moved from Warner Bros. to Universal in 2021 after the former announced plans to release its entire slate that year simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max — said that Swift's unorthodox release for her "Eras Tour" concert film could inspire other creative professionals to follow her lead. Amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Swift worked directly with AMC Theaters for the movie's wide release, bypassing studios entirely (with rumors flying that the studios lowballed her before that deal was made). Not only that, but SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in September that Swift approached the guild directly to make sure she didn't cross any picket lines by releasing and promoting the filmed version of her-record smashing tour.

"Taylor Swift is about to show the studios, because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios ... and it's going to make an enormous amount of money," Nolan said at a recent promotional event for "Oppenheimer" (via Vanity Fair). "This is a format, this is a way of seeing things and sharing stories, or sharing experiences, that's incredibly valuable. And if they don't want it, somebody else will." Nolan didn't even mention that the Eras Tour's unconventional journey to movie theaters was a potential risk, but it was — and Swift just showed other creatives how to pull off a gambit like hers.