Marvel Theory: Only 2 Multiverse Saga Movies Are More Important Than Deadpool 3

"Deadpool 3," slated to release this summer, is the only movie currently on Marvel's calendar for 2024, leaving the year shockingly devoid of content after a glut of films and streaming series kept fans gorged on superheroes since 2021. The drought is due in part to the now-concluded WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but it also comes as MCU movies have begun to sink at the box office. In its opening weekend, "The Marvels" was the worst box office bomb in MCU history, despite paying off story beats introduced in multiple previous entries. That puts enormous pressure on "Deadpool 3" to deliver a win for the MCU, and even more on the next two "Avengers" flicks.

The Hollywood Reporter calls "Deadpool 3" "the most important project for the studio outside of anything with 'Avengers' in the title," a fair enough assessment if we're talking numbers. The franchise was a big earner under the Fox banner before that studio was acquired by Disney, and with the third entry in the series arriving as part of the MCU, it might be the best hope for the once-unstoppable media multiverse to regain momentum.

Only the upcoming pair of "Avengers" movies, which were announced as "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," would be of greater importance. The MCU's premier superteam's films have historically been enormous earners, with three of the existing four landing in the top 10 highest grossing movies of all time. But neither of them is likely to arrive before 2026, and Marvel is rumored to be scrapping its build of Kang the Conqueror, leaving Ryan Reynolds to carry the flagging franchise on his back in 2024.