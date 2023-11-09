Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3's Release Window After End Of Actors Strike

In case you haven't heard, Hollywood is back in business after studios and SAG-AFTRA finally ended the strike that has shut down every film and television production in town for the past 118 days. And yes, both studios and actors are now free to get back to work, as well as offer updates on several major projects forced to push the pause button at the strike's onset. That includes Ryan Reynolds, who took to the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, to offer an update on the release of his forthcoming superhero flick "Deadpool 3."

The film, of course, marks the MCU debut of Reynolds' foul-mouthed title mutant. It also marks the return of Hugh Jackman's iconic X-Men character, Wolverine. The threequel began shooting earlier this year, but after the lengthy strike delay, many assumed its release would be delayed well past its summer 2024 target. Thankfully, according to Reynolds' X post, that's not the case, with the star confirming the film will still hit theaters in the summer of '24.

He did so in vintage satirical fashion, dropping the news alongside a picture of the adorably mangy Dogpool, assuring fans the not-so-super pup would be debuting along with "Deadpool 3" next summer. So if "Deadpool 3" was at the top of your "Must-see Movies of 2024" list, keep your katanas sharp and your party hat ready, because another quippy, and no doubt bloody, adventure fronting the Merc with a Mouth is still inbound for the summer movie season.