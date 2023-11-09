Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3's Release Window After End Of Actors Strike
In case you haven't heard, Hollywood is back in business after studios and SAG-AFTRA finally ended the strike that has shut down every film and television production in town for the past 118 days. And yes, both studios and actors are now free to get back to work, as well as offer updates on several major projects forced to push the pause button at the strike's onset. That includes Ryan Reynolds, who took to the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, to offer an update on the release of his forthcoming superhero flick "Deadpool 3."
The film, of course, marks the MCU debut of Reynolds' foul-mouthed title mutant. It also marks the return of Hugh Jackman's iconic X-Men character, Wolverine. The threequel began shooting earlier this year, but after the lengthy strike delay, many assumed its release would be delayed well past its summer 2024 target. Thankfully, according to Reynolds' X post, that's not the case, with the star confirming the film will still hit theaters in the summer of '24.
He did so in vintage satirical fashion, dropping the news alongside a picture of the adorably mangy Dogpool, assuring fans the not-so-super pup would be debuting along with "Deadpool 3" next summer. So if "Deadpool 3" was at the top of your "Must-see Movies of 2024" list, keep your katanas sharp and your party hat ready, because another quippy, and no doubt bloody, adventure fronting the Merc with a Mouth is still inbound for the summer movie season.
It's unclear how much of Deadpool 3 remains to be shot
Before you start marking out dates for your "Deadpool 3" party, you should know there's some uncertainty about exactly when the film will drop next summer. As fans likely recall, "Deadpool 3" was targeting a release date of May 3, 2024. But rumors began swirling in October that the lengthy production delay might force Marvel to push the film's release window. While no official word has been given on the subject, after almost four months of downtime, an early-May release now seems exceedingly optimistic.
That's particularly true as a recent Deadline report claims that "Deadpool 3" is only about halfway through principal photography. Assuming post-production on the film will also be a lengthy process, that timeline feels rushed even if the cast and crew of "Deadpool 3" are ready to get back to work ASAP. And given the anticipation surrounding the Merc's hard-R-rated MCU debut, the last thing anyone should want is to rush the job.
Per that same Deadline article, Marvel bosses could already be in that mindset, with the outlet reporting the studio may well be looking to swap the release date of "Deadpool 3" with that of "Captain America: Brave New World." The Anthony Mackie-starrer was ticketed for a July 26, 2024, premiere itself, but it managed to wrap filming ahead of the strike and is therefore much further along in the post-production process. As big a bummer as it might be to wait an additional three months to see "Deadpool 3," the extra time should only ensure a better and perhaps even snarkier MCU debut for the profanity-loving Deadpool.