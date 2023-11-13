Marvel Rumor: Disney Scrapping Kang-MCU Storyline After Firing Avengers 5 Writer

Once an unstoppable juggernaut and the envy of Hollywood, Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally started to stumble, and now it seems like Marvel could be ready to completely abandon the franchise's main villain, Kang the Conqueror, as it attempts to right the ship. Faced not only with flagging box office numbers but also scandal surrounding Kang actor Jonathan Majors, one reporter with connections inside Marvel says the MCU has ousted a writer whose work was central to upcoming "Avengers" movies featuring Kang.

Speaking on the "House of R" podcast, author and journalist Joanna Robinson revealed that an unnamed source had confirmed to her that Jeff Loveness, the screenwriter behind "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the upcoming "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," has been let go from Marvel as the studio now plans to scrap Kang (Jonathan Majors) as the primary antagonist of the MCU.

Robinson is known for her in-depth reporting on the MCU, having co-written the recent'y published book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios." She dropped the bombshell nearly three hours into the podcast, saying, "I had it confirmed to me [Loveness] is no longer working for Marvel, and ... I asked the person why, and they said the reason why was that ... he was all wrapped up in this Kang storyline and that they are likely going to be moving away from that." While Robinson was clear that Marvel has not officially confirmed the change, she was confident that the studio is done trying to make the Kang storyline work.