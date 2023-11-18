Whatever Happened To Freddie From iCarly?

On Nickelodeon's "iCarly," Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) might be the high-energy personalities of their hit web show of the same name, but there's someone behind the scenes who helps them look and sound their best during every installment: technical producer Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress). Kind, intelligent, and a little geeky, Freddie doesn't have the easiest time in life. His affections toward Carly go unreciprocated, he's constantly butting heads with Sam, and his mother, Marissa Benson (Mary Scheer) still treats him like he's a child. Still, things don't turn out too badly for him, with (spoiler alert) Carly finally admitting her feelings for him in the "iCarly" reboot.

But what about Kress, the actor behind everyone's favorite loveable nerd? Did life also turn out pretty well for him after his tenure on Nickelodeon? Given his wide-ranging filmography, successful dive into the world of directing, and ever-growing family, it's safe to say that it did.