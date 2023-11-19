Kenan Thompson's Tragic True Life Story

For 20 years now, Kenan Thompson has been a consistent joy on television screens every week since joining the cast of "Saturday Night Live." But the actor's career in comedy started way earlier; Thompson first gained recognition as a child star on Nickelodeon's sketch program "All That!" and stayed in the cast from 1994 to 1999. As his stardom rose as a teenager, Thompson gained even more notoriety for his sitcom "Kenan & Kel" alongside "All That!" co-star Kel Mitchell, who he also shared the screen with in 1997's "Good Burger."

Although Kenan spent a while as one of the freshest faces on the cast of "SNL," he quickly became one of the show's most dependable cast members, often compared to the likes of Phil Hartman and Darrell Hammond for his longevity on the show and reliability in sketches. As "SNL" senior writer Bryan Tucker once wrote about Thompson for Slate, "Kenan knows how to take ordinary lines and make them funny and take funny lines and make them special."

However, outside of his work on NBC and Nickelodeon, Kenan Thompson's personal life has been a mix of ups and downs. His ambition for success has resulted in fractured friendships, marital turmoil, and at times, financial distress. Although none of it has stopped him from showing up to 30 Rockefeller Plaza every Saturday ready to perform, Thompson's life hasn't been without tragedy and struggle.