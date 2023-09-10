Good Burger 2 Release Window, Trailer, Cast And More Details

It's been 26 years since "Good Burger" made its way to theaters and rocked the comedy world, becoming an instant genre classic. While a direct sequel never materialized straight away, fans received "Good Burger 2 Go" in 1999, a children's book that serves as a continuation of the original film.

Now, an actual movie sequel to "Good Burger" is finally on its way, and "Good Burger 2" is just sitting on the counter under a warming lamp until it's time for it to be delivered to hungry customers via the miracle of online streaming.

In the meantime, you probably have a few questions about "Good Burger 2," some of which can be answered below. If you're among the millions of "Good Burger" fanatics out there eager for the belated follow-up, read on. And if you're not, perhaps you would prefer the fare available at Mondo Burger across the street.