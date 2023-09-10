Good Burger 2 Release Window, Trailer, Cast And More Details
It's been 26 years since "Good Burger" made its way to theaters and rocked the comedy world, becoming an instant genre classic. While a direct sequel never materialized straight away, fans received "Good Burger 2 Go" in 1999, a children's book that serves as a continuation of the original film.
Now, an actual movie sequel to "Good Burger" is finally on its way, and "Good Burger 2" is just sitting on the counter under a warming lamp until it's time for it to be delivered to hungry customers via the miracle of online streaming.
In the meantime, you probably have a few questions about "Good Burger 2," some of which can be answered below. If you're among the millions of "Good Burger" fanatics out there eager for the belated follow-up, read on. And if you're not, perhaps you would prefer the fare available at Mondo Burger across the street.
When will Good Burger 2 be released?
A precise release date for "Good Burger 2" has yet to be publicized, but an official press release on the film from Paramount promised that it would be available later this year. That press release is dated from the end of June of this year, and in August, the Paramount Plus YouTube channel released a teaser for the movie that narrowed the release window a little more, promising that it would come out sometime "this fall."
Unfortunately for "Good Burger" fans, there doesn't appear to be any more specific release details for the movie yet. But hopefully, its debut won't be delayed by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, as many productions across the industry have seen their release dates pushed back.
In any event, "Good Burger 2" is still expected to grace our screens sometime in the fall, which means it could be out before you know it.
What is the plot of Good Burger 2?
If you're curious about where these characters could possibly go following the Faberge-like perfection of the original movie's narrative, the Paramount press release does give a small hint as to what's to come: "The movie follows Dexter Reed [Kenan Thompson] and original cashier Ed [Kel Mitchell], as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees."
An earlier Paramount press release, from March, went into a little more detail: "Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."
Let's face it, the primary appeal of a movie like this probably doesn't have much to do with plot. Hopefully, the film's narrative structure will serve as a delivery system for plenty of goofy comedy, a dose or two of '90s nostalgia, and perhaps a few heartstring tugs, in much the same way that Good Burger's fresh buns deliver beef patties, lettuce, tomatoes, and special sauce into the mouths of customers. That's how it's supposed to work, anyway.
Who is starring in Good Burger 2?
From a fan's perspective, the most important thing to know about "Good Burger 2" is that stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell return to their signature roles of Dexter Reed and Ed, respectively. It's impossible to imagine any piece of entertainment carrying the "Good Burger" brand without these two actors, who have been playing these characters going all the way back to "All That." But they will be joined by an ensemble of new and returning faces that might sweeten the deal of a "Good Burger" sequel considerably.
The "Good Burger 2" press release revealed a handful of new stars to the "Good Burger" universe, and their character descriptions give a few more hints about what the plot of "Good Burger 2" might hold in store, too.
Lil Rel Howery will play Cecil McNevin, described as "a lawyer for the corporation MegaCorp." Jillian Bell will play the role of MegaCorp CEO Katt Bosworth. Kamaia Fairburn is "Mia, a cool and confident teen who works at Good Burger to help her mother when she can." And perhaps most intriguingly of all, Alex R. Hibbert is said to be playing "Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad, Ed, and Good Burger's newest trainee."
"Good Burger" fans will also be relieved that several characters are returning from the original cast: "Josh Server, as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon and Carmen Electra as Roxanne." And how's this for intrigue: "Additional celebrity cameos will be announced at a later date." Fans may recall cameos from figures like Sinbad and George Clinton in the original movie, so it only makes sense that "Good Burger 2" would attempt to deliver some cameo heat of its own.
Who is directing Good Burger 2?
It takes more than a bun and some beef to make a hamburger. And it takes more than just a cast and celebrity cameos to produce "Good Burger 2." Sitting in the director's chair for the second installment is Phil Traill, who has worked prolifically in film and television over the years.
In addition to the feature films "All About Steve" and "Chalet Girl," Traill has directed episodes of a ton of well-regarded comedy TV series, like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Black-ish," "The Last Man on Earth," "Modern Family," and more.
With some luck, that TV comedy sensibility will serve "Good Burger 2," with its origins in sketch comedy on Nickelodeon's "All That," well.
Who is writing and producing Good Burger 2?
Another piece of good news for "Good Burger" fans hoping to see "Good Burger 2" replicate some of that spectacular '90s magic is that Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who wrote the original "Good Burger" as well as material on "All That," have written the script, with additional material from James III ("All That," "Tyler Perry's Young Dylan"), according to the Paramount "Good Burger 2" press release.
Kopelow and Seifert are also serving as executive producers on the project, which Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action are also producing.
Is there a trailer for Good Burger 2?
A full-length trailer for "Good Burger 2" has yet to see the light of day, but you can enjoy the film's first teaser trailer above. It opens with Dexter Reed being almost "car-burgered to death" by Ed, and things escalate from there.
Unfortunately, the teaser is pretty light, although it shows Mitchell delivering his famous "Good Burger" spiel and a seemingly ska-influenced version of his signature song, "I'm a Dude."
With "Good Burger 2" scheduled to hit Paramount+ sometime this fall, fans can probably expect to see an official trailer with more footage from the comedy movie soon.
What will Good Burger 2 be rated?
No official rating information has been released for "Good Burger 2." As a streaming movie, traditional MPAA ratings will likely not apply. For now, one can only speculate on the rating for "Good Burger 2".
Given that it is a sequel to the PG-rated "Good Burger," one can reasonably assume it will be somewhere in that range, with possibly a bit more adult humor to account for the aging "Good Burger" audience (no offense!). So, barring any unexpected intense violence or thematic elements that would be pretty startling in a "Good Burger" movie, an equivalent rating of TV-PG or maybe TV-14 would be the likeliest of possible outcomes.