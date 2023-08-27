Saturday Night Live Season 49 - Will It Ever Happen?

As the final third of 2023 approaches, it's almost time for "Saturday Night Live" to return from its summer break. Since its start in 1975, the late-night sketch comedy show on NBC runs from the fall of one year to the spring of the next, with every season featuring a roster of up-and-coming comedians, rotating celebrity guest hosts, and spectacular musical acts. The show has been an iconic part of television history, both for its characters and catchphrases, as well as unintentional moments of virality and chaos.

Each new season of "Saturday Night Live" is more important than the last these days, as the series nears its fiftieth anniversary in 2025. However, most of the cast and crew don't spend much time looking far into the future given the monumental workload to prepare for each week's show on Saturday. Following the COVID-19 pandemic and entertainment industry production shutdowns that resulted in three self-produced "SNL At Home" episodes in the spring of 2020, the show is more fragile than ever these days.

However, audiences are eager to see the show return. Sadly, it may be a while before new "Saturday Night Live" episodes hit the TV screen, and dedicated fans may want to know why.