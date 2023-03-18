Good Burger Is The Latest '90s Touchstone Slated For A Legacy Sequel (& We Couldn't Be Happier)

The order that '90s kids have been waiting for is finally being served with a side of fries. One of the decade's defining cult classics, "Good Burger," will officially be receiving a follow-up slated for Paramount+ later this year. The news was announced on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" by none other than Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell themselves, who starred in the 1997 comedy as Dexter Reed and Ed, respectively. The movie was based on their successful series of sketches from the Nickelodeon variety show "All That."

The film will follow Dexter as he returns to the titular fast food joint following a failed invention, all while interacting with a new crop of quirky Good Burger employees. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Single Drunk Female" director Phil Traill will helm the film, which is being written by original "Good Burger" and "All That" co-writers Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert. The film's team promises that the new high-calorie romp contains plenty of nostalgic nods that are sure to stand out to hardcore fans.

The announcement of a "Good Burger 2" is sure to harbor some level of resentment from longtime fans, who are bound to see the upcoming legacy sequel as no more than a cash grab. However, if the film stays true to the heart and spirit of its beloved predecessor, we could have something quite delectable to look forward to.